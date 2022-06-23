Auditions are under way for the third annual Lexington Seniors Got Talent variety show produced by the Morning Pointe Foundation, the charitable arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living.
Ten will be chosen to perform at the event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Lexington Opera House.
Participants are not required to be Morning Pointe residents; anyone 62 or older may apply.
In-person or online auditions are available through July 15.
Acts showcasing talents of all kinds are welcome but should not exceed three minutes in length.
Celebrity judges will include:
• Whit Whitaker, performing artist and executive director of the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center.
• Austin Robinson, owner and director of Edge Music Therapy LLC.
• Lyndy Franklin Smith, co-founder of The Lexington Theatre Company.
• Richard Ryan, last year’s first-place winner of the event and an actor and singer from Louisville.
Master of ceremonies will be Dillon Gaudet, the Morning Meteorologist at ABC36.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. The overall winner will receive $500.
Tickets for the grand finale can be purchased at the door for $25 or online in advance at lexingtonoperahouse.com. Tickets will go on sale in early July.
All of the details for locations, times and how to upload a video of a senior
performance can be found at morningpointefoundation.com/seniorsgottalent.