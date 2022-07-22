“Old School”, a local men’s over-60 softball team, brought home a national title when it won gold at the National Senior Games.
The NSGA was founded in 1985 by a group of seven men and women who wished to promote “healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport.”
By 1987, the organization boasted seniors participating from 33 different states, and more than 2,500 competitors. More than 100,000 spectators viewed the first Games ceremonies featuring Bob Hope at the St. Louis Riverfront Arch. The Games, a 20-sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
The games held this May at Pompano Community Park in Florida marked the fifth time “Old School” has represented Kentucky in the Senior Games.
The three-day tournament saw 17 teams including men ages 60 to 75 (the youngest on Kentucky’s team being 62, and the average being 65) competing against teams from Delaware, Kansas, New Jersey, Ohio and South Carolina.
After four games the first day, Kentucky’s record was 2-2. The championship game saw Kentucky’s team face off against Greenville, South Carolina, in a best-of-three series. It went the full three games, with “Old School” pulling off the win in the bottom of the last inning, winning 15-14.
Tony Collins is the head coach. Randy Reed is his assistant.
"We had qualified at the state level in 2019," Reed said.
The games are played every odd-numbered year and the team was set to play again in 2021, but those games were cancelled and rescheduled for this year.
The challenges of staying “game ready” for nearly three years with the COVID interruption did not deter the players in the slightest, Reed said. All the team members did everything they could to stay in the best possible shape including running and working out at the gym.
Reed said the team is made up of eight local players, and other players who have local roots but had been forced to move away due to work and other considerations.
“We always get together before the tournaments for batting practice, but we don’t have a league to play with because there aren’t any softball leagues in this area anymore,” Reed said. “We did play in the league the last two full years it was in Ashland. In fact, we won the championship with a lot of our guys in their mid-50s to early-60s.”
The National Senior Games’ starting point, Reed said, was qualifying at the state level.
“We played in Frankfort in 2018 and qualified there,” he said. Some years there aren’t enough teams for an actual state tournament, but Reed said you still need to qualify and show the team roster of players.
During the years that enough teams are registered, a tournament is conducted and the top three teams move on to nationals, Reed said.
“And if you were in the nationals the year before, you automatically qualify, but you still have to verify ages and complete your roster. You can add up to three people to your roster later, but there is a maximum of 20 players,” Reed said.
Reed said the team usually starts training seriously about two months out, but it is difficult to even find a softball field to practice on.
“Most of our guys try to stay in shape with stuff like treadmills, swimming, gyms, a little running and a lot of walking,” Reed said.
For batting practice and game training, Reed said they use the Russell-Flatwoods Babe Ruth field (Witten Field) when it isn’t being used by other teams. and that has worked out because it is centrally located for most of our guys.”
Their training seems to have paid off this year with the win, Reed said.
“We won it in the bottom of the seventh inning,” he said. “We had two men on and one out, and were tied with the other team. Jeff Braden knocked one out in right field, and we had a fast runner on second base. At that point, we knew we had it won.”
But “Old School” isn’t planning to rest on their laurels, Reed said. They are already talking about the next tournament and future wins.