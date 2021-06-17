ASHLAND Many senior centers in the area are set to reopen on July 1, said Kevin Dingess, aging director for the FIVCO Area Development District.
“The state gave us the option throughout the state to open,” Dingess said. “June 11 was the first date we would have been able to open, but a lot of providers weren’t able to open at that time.”
The July 1 opening date is tentative, barring any COVID-19 flare-ups.
There will be a few restrictions still in place, Dingess said, mainly limits on capacity.
“Only two people are OK’d to ride in a van,” he said, noting some seniors are able to provide their own transportation. For those who can’t or live in a rural area, the van headcount could keep attendance low for a while.
The centers will follow guidelines, which Dingess said won’t necessarily be easy.
“We’ll follow the governor’s guidelines and the CDC guidelines,” he said. “It’s very tricky and very convoluted.”
There is no requirement to be vaccinated, but Dingess said he hopes most will be.
“We’ve encouraged everyone to get vaccinations,” he said. “We helped coordinate vaccinations for seniors in the area, especially if they’re shut-ins. We made a way for somebody to come out and give them the vaccine, and they’re free to decline it, but we gave them information about it in case they change their minds.” He said 60% to 70% of seniors they are aware of have been vaccinated.
He said mask requirements have been lifted.
Senior centers closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dingess said nutrition sites in Flatwoods and Olive Hill continued to prepare meals. In fact, the number of those who received meals was much higher than normal.
He said the week of June 14, FIVCO and Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency, which prepares the food, distributed 1,209 meals.
“The staff worked tremendously hard throughout the pandemic to see that the elderly in five counties were fed and taken care of,” he said, noting in addition to the pandemic, staff faced flooding and ice storms to get the job done.
Dingess said everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal.
“It’s very exciting for a lot of the seniors who have expressed how much they look forward to getting back to the centers,” he said.
Kim Rice, director of the Ashland Senior Center, which is not affiliated with FIVCO, said she plans to reopen the center on July 12. It has been closed since March 13, 2020.
But Rice said the staff was able to keep in touch with its seniors by calling to check on them and by having food drives.
“In April, we had interaction through food drives and we had about half a dozen food drives,” she said, noting food was collected for seniors and then distribute by having seniors drive through the alley beside the center, pop the trunk and staff members load it with groceries and cleaning supplies.
“Almost every single person (who regularly attends) came through,” she said. “We really went the extra mile to try to keep their households safe.”
Much of the food distributed was purchased with grant money from the city of Ashland.
“City employees even came and helped us distribute,” she said, noting they provide the fixings for Thanksgiving and Easter dinners.
Recommendations say those who have been vaccinated don’t have to wear masks, but those who haven’t been vaccinated should.
“I believe those who have chosen not to be vaccinated have chosen not to go out in public, either,” she said. “Many of our seniors have been vaccinated and they want to show us their cards.”
Rice said while the center isn’t open, at various times a few of the regulars have gotten together in small groups for a short time to socialize.
During the pandmic, Rice said the staff kept a check on its seniors and she said it’s important for their mental and physical health to return to the center; socializing for their mental health and getting a good, nutritious meal for their physical health. But she doesn’t want to rush it.
“Are we ready to jump back in? Yes,” Rice said. “But these people are my family and I wouldn’t want to do anything to endanger their health.”
