ASHLAND Some senior centers in the area are rebuilding their attendance and their programs following COVID-19 closures, made worse for some by recent winter weather.
Amy Darby, director of the Boyd County Senior Center, at 3015 Louisa St. in Catlettsburg, said several regulars at the center have died in the last two years, not from the coronavirus. That, combined with treacherous driving conditions, has made the number of attendees lower than usual.
“It was about 30. Now we average about 12,” Darby said.
The center is working on providing exercise programs, she said. A regular attendee, who continued teaching until he was 102, led the previous exercise class. He has since died.
Darby said the Walk with Ease program will begin in the spring and she said she hopes the Silver Steps program can get under way soon, which gets seniors walking, but at their own pace.
Playing pool has a large following as well.
Upcoming plans include a 25th anniversary celebration for the center in July.
Those interested in offering an exercise program may call Darby at (606) 739-6349.
The Ashland Senior Center reopened this week after closure because of weather.
Director Sue Dowdy said attendance is down by about 10 at the center, at 324 15th St. The average is about 30.
Exercise programs are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays; cornhole is Wednesday; and some music programs have been offered. Dowdy said a Bible study class will begin soon, but she said she's not limited about what activities will be offered.
“If someone wanted to come in here and lead a special program, I would be happy to have them,” she said. “We would be open to entertainment or exercise class. We're open to anything.”
Those interested in offering a program at the Ashland Senior Center may call Dowdy at (606) 324-7323.
The Flatwoods Senior Center, at 2513 Reed St., was closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.
Director Debbie Henson said while the center was closed to seniors, she had her staff continued to distribute meals to 83.
“They pulled up and we took meals out to them,” Henson said. “They never had to get out of the car.”
The number of attendees is down.
“There has been a decrease. Some of them are just scared,” she said, referring to the virus. Attendance averages about 25, with about 26 still coming to pick up meals. She said most of the attendees have been vaccinated.
The center, which is open Tuesday through Thursday, may be reached at (606) 494-2362.
Carter County Senior Center Director Brandy Stinnett said some of the regulars in Carter County have worries about contact with others. She said staff members are doing everything they can to ease those concerns.
“We clean all the surfaces with bleach twice a day,” Stinnett said. “We have a room that is kind of a lounge and we have closed that to keep them from getting too close.”
She said previously, coffee and cookies were available for seniors to help themselves, but now, certain people are designated to make and serve coffee and cookies are served from the kitchen.
“We have a smaller crowd now. Part of it is people we've lost during the time we've closed down and part of it is we haven't built back the numbers,” Stinnett said. “Some people are nervous about coming in, but we are conscientious about social distancing and we recommend people wear masks. We are welcoming, whatever your comfort level.”
Carter County Senior Center, at 200 N. Hord St. in Grayson, may be reached at (606) 474-4179.
Like the other FIVCO Senior Centers, Greenup’s center continued to serve meals during the yearlong closure, Director David Piatt said.
The center, which combined with the South Shore center in 2018, sees about 25 attendees daily. Piatt said most are in their 80s or 90s, and many of those drive themselves to the center for activities like Bingocize and other chair exercises, plus exercises for the mind, like puzzles and word searches.
Piatt said the dip in attendance is down because of deaths by natural causes, not COVID-19; a couple aren’t able to come because of health reasons. He said seniors are admitted to the center if they’ve been vaccinated; masks are required.
The center is at 614 Main St., Greenup. For more information, call (606) 473-6244.
(606) 326-2661 |