ASHLAND Kim Rice is the director of the Ashland Senior Center, but lately, she’s been Chief Encourager to the seniors who are regulars there.
The center has been closed since March 16, an occurrence that surprised Rice.
“When I made the announcement, I said we’d be closed for two weeks,” she said. “Then I called everyone and said, ‘It’s going to be a longer amount of time and we’ll keep you posted.’”
She said she’s surprised by the length of time of the closure.
“When I called them, I thought it was going to be two weeks, like a normal virus,” she said. “During those two weeks, they were beside themselves. ‘What are we going to do for two weeks?’ not knowing how bad this COVID is and not realizing how it was all over the world.”
Rice said she continues to keep in touch with the regulars and is playing the role of encourager.
“They seem to be getting very concerned and wondering if we’ll ever be open again,” she said. “I’m telling them it’s not under my control; it’s coming from the governor and we want to do what’s best for them.”
The center is taking steps to help seniors during the closure.
Rice said they’re having drive-through food pickup. Seniors who frequent the center can drive up through the alley at the back of the center to pick up nonperishable food items.
“They can pop the trunk and we load them up with goodies,” Rice said. Even though social distancing is being observed, she said it’s been good for seniors.
“We’re able to see them face to face and that makes them feel better,” she said. “It makes them feel better to see us at work doing something because that gives them hope.
“They want to hug so bad, so we do our distance-hugging and throwing kisses and telling one another we love each other. The kindness that has come out of this separation is amazing.”
Rice said those who are unable to come to pick up food have their groceries delivered by Rice and the center’s other staff members, and those who just want to be helpful.
“We’ve had so many offers of, ‘Well, who can I deliver to?’” Rice said.
Seniors are coming through, also. She said they are all checking on one another and sometimes updating her on one of their own.
Some are getting together in small groups to picnic or sit on the porch together, social distancing all the while.
“We really are like our own little family,” Rice said. “I encourage them that God gives us strength and we are strong and we can not fall apart right now.”
Even though it’s difficult, she said, she is sure things will get better.
“I hope it ends up a better world and we’ll all be happy and be able to get back together,” she said.
(606) 326-2661 |
The Ashland Senior Center, at 324 15th St., is accepting donations of nonperishable food to be distributed to seniors. To arrange a donation, call Director Kim Rice at (606) 324-7323 or leave a message.