ASHLAND Like everyone else, Sue Dowdy needs a reason to get out of bed in the morning. That reason is the Ashland Senior Center.
Dowdy, who retired as executive director at the Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau last year, accepted the position of director of the Ashland Senior Center after former director Kim Rice announced her retirement.
“I’ve worked my entire life, since I was 16,” she said. “I was always out and being with people. But (in retirement) I started staying up late and watching television and talking on the phone with my friends. I wasn’t on a certain schedule and I decided it would be better for my health if I had a schedule.”
While Dowdy was asked to apply for the job, she still went through the selection process like everyone else.
“I applied, and a couple of months went by and I didn’t hear anything for a while and I thought they picked someone else,” she said. “Then, they called and asked me to come in for an interview. They interviewed several people and I didn’t hear anything and I thought, ‘I didn’t get it, but that’s OK.’ Then, I got the call and they made me an offer.”
The center isn’t a new location for Dowdy; she had been there over the years to have lunch and judge contests.
“A lot of my friends are regulars here, so I heard them talking about it, so I sort of knew what all happened on a daily basis,” she said.
Dowdy has had help making the adjustment to the new job. Assistant Director Rebeca Nicely has worked at the center for 16 years. The center has also has a new cook. Linda Handloser has the responsibility of planning, grocery shopping and preparing the meals.
Seniors relax at the center in the mornings, reading and having snacks and visiting friends, Dowdy said. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. Other activities at the center have been curbed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic is an ongoing challenge,” she said, noting the center was closed for 16 months before reopening in July. “Most of the seniors have come back and a few don’t like wearing the mask, but it’s necessary to keep everyone healthy.” She said the Ashland Boyd County Health Department has asked center attendees to wear masks. The average age of center attendees is 80, Dowdy said.
Meanwhile, the center carries on as best it can during a pandemic.
“They love to play bingo, so I spent Saturday on the phone seeing if anyone had anything to donate that we could use for bingo prizes,” she said. “They have played for garden vegetables and one lady said she’d donate snack cakes, cookies and chips. Anything like that is good and is very much appreciated.”
Dowdy said she hopes to see much-loved activities return, like the Halloween parade, talent show, guest speakers, live musical entertainment and field trips. She said she also hopes to bring in a flu shot clinic.
She said she considers working with seniors God’s work.
“A lot of this job is just love,” Dowdy said. “The seniors need a lot of interaction, socialization and they look forward to coming here. It only took a few days for me to realize I needed something to look forward to and needed their friendship as much as I hope they need mind. They are very, very fine people who are just looking to fill up their day with happiness and if I can help with that, I’ve achieved the goal.”
The Ashland Senior Center, at 324 15th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with seniors attending on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call the center at (606) 324-7323.