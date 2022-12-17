Boyd Senior Center

2015 Louisa St.

Catlettsburg

(606) 739-6349

Monday — Library craft; wear Christmas shirt.

Tuesday — Bible study; wear Christmas ribbon or bow.

Wednesday — Cookie exchange with Lawrence County; wear Christmas bells.

Thursday — Bible study; Christmas party: Wear all your Christmas stuff.

Friday — Center closed.

Ashland Senior Center

324 15th St.

(606) 324-7323

Wednesday, 10 a.m. — Christmas and birthday party.

Senior of the Month is Frances Rayburn.

The center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Carter Senior Center

200 N. Hord St.

Grayson

(606) 474-4179

Monday — Bible study.

Tuesday — Bingocize.

Wednesday — Jacob Chapman bingo.

Thursday — Christmas celeberation.

Friday — Live music.

Flatwoods Senior Center

2513 Reed St.

Flatwoods

(606) 494-2362

Tuesday — Oakmont.

Wednesday — Bible study.

Thursday — Christmas event.

Greenup Senior Center

614 Main St.

Greenup

(606) 473-6244

Monday, 10 a.m. — Bingo, puzzles, games.

Tuesday — 10:30 a.m. — Bingocize, puzzles.

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. — Bingo, puzzles, games.

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. — Christmas party: Carry-in dinner.

Lawrence Senior Center

101 W. Pike St.

Louisa

(606) 638-9335

Monday — Bring in bagged candy.

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. — Wear Christmas shirt.

Wednesday — Cookie exchange with Boyd County.

Thursday — Christmas dinner, games.

Friday — Closed.

Elliott Senior Center

101 Ky. 7

Sandy Hook

(606) 738-6945

Monday — Nutrition: Ways to Enjoy More Fruits and Veggies.

Tuesday — Health: Digestive Health; Christmas movies, cards.

Wednesday — Education: Signs of high blood pressure. Recreation: Checkers and bingocize.

Thursday — Nutrition: Building a Healthy Meal; Christmas party and gift exchange.

Friday — Closed.

Olive Hill Senior Center

220 Railroad St.

Olive Hill

(606) 286-2055

Tuesday — Bingo with Jamie.

Wednesday — Game Day.

Thursday — Christmas party and gift exchange.

