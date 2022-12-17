Boyd Senior Center
2015 Louisa St.
Catlettsburg
(606) 739-6349
Monday — Library craft; wear Christmas shirt.
Tuesday — Bible study; wear Christmas ribbon or bow.
Wednesday — Cookie exchange with Lawrence County; wear Christmas bells.
Thursday — Bible study; Christmas party: Wear all your Christmas stuff.
Friday — Center closed.
Ashland Senior Center
324 15th St.
(606) 324-7323
Wednesday, 10 a.m. — Christmas and birthday party.
Senior of the Month is Frances Rayburn.
The center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
Carter Senior Center
200 N. Hord St.
Grayson
(606) 474-4179
Monday — Bible study.
Tuesday — Bingocize.
Wednesday — Jacob Chapman bingo.
Thursday — Christmas celeberation.
Friday — Live music.
Flatwoods Senior Center
2513 Reed St.
Flatwoods
(606) 494-2362
Tuesday — Oakmont.
Wednesday — Bible study.
Thursday — Christmas event.
Greenup Senior Center
614 Main St.
Greenup
(606) 473-6244
Monday, 10 a.m. — Bingo, puzzles, games.
Tuesday — 10:30 a.m. — Bingocize, puzzles.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. — Bingo, puzzles, games.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. — Christmas party: Carry-in dinner.
Lawrence Senior Center
101 W. Pike St.
Louisa
(606) 638-9335
Monday — Bring in bagged candy.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. — Wear Christmas shirt.
Wednesday — Cookie exchange with Boyd County.
Thursday — Christmas dinner, games.
Friday — Closed.
Elliott Senior Center
101 Ky. 7
Sandy Hook
(606) 738-6945
Monday — Nutrition: Ways to Enjoy More Fruits and Veggies.
Tuesday — Health: Digestive Health; Christmas movies, cards.
Wednesday — Education: Signs of high blood pressure. Recreation: Checkers and bingocize.
Thursday — Nutrition: Building a Healthy Meal; Christmas party and gift exchange.
Friday — Closed.
Olive Hill Senior Center
220 Railroad St.
Olive Hill
(606) 286-2055
Tuesday — Bingo with Jamie.
Wednesday — Game Day.
Thursday — Christmas party and gift exchange.