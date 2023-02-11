Boyd Senior Center
3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg
(606) 739-6349
Monday — Library; Pick Your Own Name Day
Tuesday — Bible Study; Valentine’s Day party
Wednesday — Senior Medicare patrol; National Jello Day
Thursday — Bible study
Friday — Bingo
Carter Senior Center
200 N. Hord St., Grayson.
(606) 474-4179
Monday —Bible study
Tuesday — Chair exercises
Wednesday — Computer Cafe
Thursday — Valentine Dance
Friday — Bingo; blood pressure by Jamie Martinez;l live music
Elliott Senior Center
Main Street, Sandy Hook
(606) 738-6945
Monday — NutritionL Whole grains; health: Senior health checkers
Closed
Tuesday — Nutrition: Fact and label; Education: Example of serving sizes; bingo
Wednesday — Education: Sweet desserts; Nutrition: What is Protein?; coloring
Thursday — Health: More Tips for Meal Planning; Education: Simple Ways to Cut Salt; cornhole
Friday — Health: Walking; Nutrition: My Favorite Fruits; puzzles.
Flatwoods Senior Center
Reed Street, Flatwoods.
(606) 494-2362
Tuesday — Oakmont
Wednesday — Bible study
Thursday — Harbour Health
Greenup Senior Center
614 East Main St., Greenup
(606) 473-6144
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Bingo, puzzles, games
Wednesday — Music, bingo
Thursday — Exercises, bingo
Friday — Bingo, puzzles, games.
Lawrence Senior Center
101 W. Pike St., Louisa
(606) 638-9335
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Cards and board games
Wednesday — Walking
Thursday — Bingo
Friday — Senior free day; games
Olive Hill Senior Center
220 Railroad St., Olive Hill
(606) 286-2055
Tuesday — Bingo with Jamie; pizza, cake and ice cream
Wednesday — Charades; hot potato
Thursday — Movie and popcorn