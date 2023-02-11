Boyd Senior Center

3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg

(606) 739-6349

Monday — Library; Pick Your Own Name Day

Tuesday — Bible Study; Valentine’s Day party

Wednesday — Senior Medicare patrol; National Jello Day

Thursday — Bible study

Friday — Bingo

Carter Senior Center

200 N. Hord St., Grayson.

(606) 474-4179

Monday —Bible study

Tuesday — Chair exercises

Wednesday — Computer Cafe

Thursday — Valentine Dance

Friday — Bingo; blood pressure by Jamie Martinez;l live music

Elliott Senior Center

Main Street, Sandy Hook

(606) 738-6945

Monday — NutritionL Whole grains; health: Senior health checkers

Closed

Tuesday — Nutrition: Fact and label; Education: Example of serving sizes; bingo

Wednesday — Education: Sweet desserts; Nutrition: What is Protein?; coloring

Thursday — Health: More Tips for Meal Planning; Education: Simple Ways to Cut Salt; cornhole

Friday — Health: Walking; Nutrition: My Favorite Fruits; puzzles.

Flatwoods Senior Center

Reed Street, Flatwoods.

(606) 494-2362

Tuesday — Oakmont

Wednesday — Bible study

Thursday — Harbour Health

Greenup Senior Center

614 East Main St., Greenup

(606) 473-6144

Monday — Closed

Tuesday — Bingo, puzzles, games

Wednesday — Music, bingo

Thursday — Exercises, bingo

Friday — Bingo, puzzles, games.

Lawrence Senior Center

101 W. Pike St., Louisa

(606) 638-9335

Monday — Closed

Tuesday — Cards and board games

Wednesday — Walking

Thursday — Bingo

Friday — Senior free day; games

Olive Hill Senior Center

220 Railroad St., Olive Hill

(606) 286-2055

Tuesday — Bingo with Jamie; pizza, cake and ice cream

Wednesday — Charades; hot potato

Thursday — Movie and popcorn

