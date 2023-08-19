Ashland Senior Center

324 15th St.

(606) 324-7323

Senior of the Month: Diana Davis

Monday — Noon: Bingo.

Wednesday — Noon: Cornhole.

Friday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingo; noon: Putt-putt.

Boyd County Senior Center

3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg

(606) 739-6349

Monday — Drums Alive.

Tuesday — Bible study.

Wednesday — Board games.

Thursday — Bible study.

Friday — Bingo.

Carter County Senior Center

200 N. Hord St., Grayson

(606) 474-4179

Monday — Bible study.

Tuesday — Matter of Balance.

Wednesday — Popcorn and Movie Day.

Thursday — Amanda Gee education and games.

Friday — Bingocize.

Flatwoods Senior Center

2513 Reed St., Flatwoods

(606) 494-2362

Tuesday — Obie.

Wednesday — Bible study.

Thursday — Tech Med.

Greenup County Senior Center

614 E. Main St., Greenup

(606) 473-6244

Monday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingo, puzzles, games.

Tuesday — 9 a.m.: Ponderosa trip.

Wednesday — 10:30 a.m.: Exercise, bingo.

Thursday — 10 a.m.: Bingo, puzzles, games.

Friday — 10 a.m.: Bingocize, Drums Alive.

Lawrence County Senior Center

101 W. Pike St., Louisa

(606) 638-9335

Monday — Add-on Bingo.

Tuesday — Chair exercise.

Wednesday — Cornhole.

Thursday — Balloon Pop.

Friday — Coloring.

Olive Hill Senior Center

Ky. 2528, Olive Hill

(606) 694-1579

Tuesday — Name That Tune.

Wednesday — Bible study.

Thursday — Bingocize.

Elliott County Senior Center

Ky. 2528, Olive Hill

(606) 694-1579

Monday — Health: chair exercises; nutrition: Easy Protein-Packed Lunches; cards.

Tuesday — Education: Snacking for Better Sleep; Nutrition: Bananas and Potassium; cornhole.

Wednesday — Health: chair volleyball; Education: Rainbow of Veggies’ checkers.

Thursday — Nutrition: Dairy Benefits; Education: How to Read a Food Thermometer; coloring.

Friday — Health: Ball Exercises; nutrition: What’s A Serving of Meat?; word search.

