Ashland Senior Center
324 15th St.
(606) 324-7323
Senior of the Month: Diana Davis
Monday — Noon: Bingo.
Wednesday — Noon: Cornhole.
Friday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingo; noon: Putt-putt.
Boyd County Senior Center
3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg
(606) 739-6349
Monday — Drums Alive.
Tuesday — Bible study.
Wednesday — Board games.
Thursday — Bible study.
Friday — Bingo.
Carter County Senior Center
200 N. Hord St., Grayson
(606) 474-4179
Monday — Bible study.
Tuesday — Matter of Balance.
Wednesday — Popcorn and Movie Day.
Thursday — Amanda Gee education and games.
Friday — Bingocize.
Flatwoods Senior Center
2513 Reed St., Flatwoods
(606) 494-2362
Tuesday — Obie.
Wednesday — Bible study.
Thursday — Tech Med.
Greenup County Senior Center
614 E. Main St., Greenup
(606) 473-6244
Monday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingo, puzzles, games.
Tuesday — 9 a.m.: Ponderosa trip.
Wednesday — 10:30 a.m.: Exercise, bingo.
Thursday — 10 a.m.: Bingo, puzzles, games.
Friday — 10 a.m.: Bingocize, Drums Alive.
Lawrence County Senior Center
101 W. Pike St., Louisa
(606) 638-9335
Monday — Add-on Bingo.
Tuesday — Chair exercise.
Wednesday — Cornhole.
Thursday — Balloon Pop.
Friday — Coloring.
Olive Hill Senior Center
Ky. 2528, Olive Hill
(606) 694-1579
Tuesday — Name That Tune.
Wednesday — Bible study.
Thursday — Bingocize.
Elliott County Senior Center
Ky. 2528, Olive Hill
(606) 694-1579
Monday — Health: chair exercises; nutrition: Easy Protein-Packed Lunches; cards.
Tuesday — Education: Snacking for Better Sleep; Nutrition: Bananas and Potassium; cornhole.
Wednesday — Health: chair volleyball; Education: Rainbow of Veggies’ checkers.
Thursday — Nutrition: Dairy Benefits; Education: How to Read a Food Thermometer; coloring.
Friday — Health: Ball Exercises; nutrition: What’s A Serving of Meat?; word search.