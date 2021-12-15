The country awoke on Saturday morning, shocked by the devastation left in the wake of a tornado that ravaged more than 200 miles across five states. Buildings had been leveled, and trees uprooted and cast aside, while metal support beams lay twisted and folded as though made of tissue paper instead of feet of rigid steel.
Stunned survivors searched for missing loved ones while first responders carefully sifted through the rubble, hoping against hope to find signs of life in a landscape that more closely resembled a carpet-bombed war zone than residential districts where people lived, laughed and raised families.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea said she learned of the devastation early that morning and was both saddened and devastated by the news.
“I woke up on Saturday morning like everyone else in the state of Kentucky to the news,” Moresea said. After hearing the news, Moresea said she spoke with Sam Howard of Trace Creek Construction to find out what relief efforts he was involved in, and how she could be of assistance.
“He always does a lot for the community and for disasters,” Moresea said. “And so, I asked him if Greenup County could join in anything he was doing. That’s when he told me that he was considering a toy drive.
“I told him that Greenup County would definitely jump in on that with him, so those kids could have Christmas,” Moresea said.
Moresea said she and Howard discussed it at length, even sharing with him that if a tornado were to strike her home it would effectively eliminate Christmas because all the gifts had been bought and were in the home. This, they agreed, would be the case regardless of a family’s socioeconomic background, because tornadoes do not differentiate between the rich and the poor, or any level in between.
“So, you would not have a single thing to give your kids,” Moresea said. “And one of the things toys represent is hope.” And Moresea said that now after the devastation, children especially need hope.
Moresea said she instantly thought it was a good idea, and she began sending messages to a few of her “superintendent buddies.” Those initial contacts snowballed, she said, into involvement by nearly 2 dozen school districts.
“We now have 21 school districts, and we are going to do a caravan on Monday, Dec. 22,” she said. “Different buses in the caravan will be carrying different supplies. We spent most of the day Saturday determining who wanted to be involved and organizing who wanted to do what.
“We are trying to make it a balanced approach,” she said. “One bus, for instance, will be carrying all water, and another bus will be pillows and blankets. That way when we get there it can be more easily dispersed.”
The goal, Moresea said, was to coordinate through the local educational cooperatives. “That way we know that it is all going to go directly to the kids.”
The overall goal, Moresea said, was to make sure that the things they are doing will have a lasting impact.
“We know that winter is coming, and we are concerned about the long-term needs,” she said. To that end, she said they are working with Howard of Trace Creek, who has a warehouse in the affected area to store the donated goods so that districts aren’t overwhelmed by the influx and face storage challenges in addition to dealing with the devastation caused by the tornado. But Moresea and the others want to provide for those affected after emergency help has been exhausted and be of aid to those affected as they enter the rebuilding process.
Moresea said local students are involved in wrapping the present being sent to western Kentucky, and that the process designed to deliver hope to others at Christmas is helping them to gain hope themselves.
“It gives our kids a chance to learn how to give back,” she said. “They have spent a lot of their time organizing and wrapping presents. And when they give hope to others, it generates hope in their own hearts as well.”
Moresea said there are two ways people can get involved with the caravan. The first is to donate to school districts, and each district has a graphic on its individual website indicating which district is accepting what items.
Many of the items donated include clothing (hats, gloves, winter coats included), water, self-care products, non-perishable items and, of course, toys. The second way to help is through online monetary donations administered by the state and local cooperatives. Moresea said that those wishing to help can always drop off gift cards (such as Lowe’s) at the school districts.
“You cannot ask for bigger givers than eastern Kentucky,” Moresea said. “They understand poverty, they understand disasters, and they are always willing to help. And one of the reasons we want this to be long term is that we understand that after this devastation, there may not be any stores even open to purchase necessary items. So that is why it is so important to send these things.”