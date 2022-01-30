February is just around the corner and we all know what that means … Valentine’s Day — the day of love and romance. We are celebrating this month with our seniors who have a lifetime of love in their hearts to give.
If you are over 60 and live in the tri-state area, please join us by making your favorite valentine (any size, shape or color, verse or no verse) and send it to The Daily Independent by Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. for judging by myself, the editor and publisher of the paper. Drop them off at the newspaper at 224 17th Street in Ashland or mail to PO Box 311, Ashland, KY. We must receive it by Feb. 10.
Please send pictures while creating your artwork so that we may publish the winners. Send them to asnyder@dailyindependent.com.
Prizes will be awarded and the number of winners will depend on the response from our participants. Several assisted living and nursing homes have joined us in this whimsical, loving endeavor to spotlight our senior citizens.
So get your glue, sequins, paint, markers, crayons and doilies and start creating. Please put in a box or envelope with your name, age, residence and phone number. We will attempt to display all entries and pictures for viewing in the window of the Ashland Tourism office in downtown Ashland soon.