The Kentucky Senate passed on wide margins Wednesday a bill to recoup the $15 million the state invested into then-Braidy Industries, a local Senator has confirmed.
Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) confirmed the bill passed the Senate and is now on its way to the House. Webb said after some brief remarks from the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Christian McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill), the Senate passed the bill with modified deadlines in place.
“There wasn't much discussion on the bill,” Webb said. “I think we’ve beat that horse to death at this point.”
The bill relates to the 2017 investment of $15 million in state funds into then-Braidy Industries — now Unity Aluminum. With a projected opening date for a rolling aluminum mill on the Industrial Parkway long gone, McDaniel has called for the state to get its money back.
The bill states that the state’s private sector investment firm — Commonwealth Seed Capital LLC — is to recover any interest, penalties or fees as well. Commonwealth Seed Capital, which had been given the latitude to extend deadlines for the company to meet certain metrics, is forbidden from extending it beyond March 31 under the bill.
The recovery is to be completed by Dec. 31 — if the money is not clawed back by then, the Cabinet for Economic Development will take the company to court.
Despite the measure, Webb said she is hopeful Unity Aluminum will get the mill off the ground.
“I know they’re working hard at it — it was really just a perfect storm for setbacks in investment,” Webb said. “I hope they’ll prove us wrong.”
