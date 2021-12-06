FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)