A tractor trailer overturned on I-64 near Grayson on Friday. Carter County Sheriff Jeff May said the tractor trailer was moving items for FedEx when the driver heard a loud popping sound, and then the vehicle trailer turned over.
The wreck blocked traffic, and May said the scene looked devastating, but those involved walked away with minor injuries. McGuire’s Towing was on the scene to right the vehicle, and the interstate was being cleared to restore the flow of traffic.
“There was only the one vehicle involved,” May said, according to the report of the sergeant on duty. “They did go to the hospital for treatment, but as bad as it looked, it’s surprising they walked away from it. The Good Lord must have been looking out for them. They are trying to clean everything up.
“But it’s a long process, especially when you are dealing with something like a tractor trailer full of items,” he added. May also said no one involved seemed to be under the influence.