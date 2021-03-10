ASHLAND Women aren’t the only ones who can benefit from self-defense education.
Children can learn to defend themselves, too.
An opportunity will be offered Saturday at the Ashland Area YMCA. A program called Tough Cookies will be presented in two courses — one for those 5 to 8 and one for those 9 to 12.
Russell High School student Jasmine Webb brought Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes to the area last year for women and girls. Tough Cookies also is a program of RAD, called radKIDS, but the class is abbreviated.
Webb said the class is a personal empowerment safety education program for children.
“The goal is to emplower your child to recognize, avoid, resist and, if necessary, escape violence, harm or victimization,” she said. The classes include activities to make sure children understand the skills they need to protect themwselves. Webb said means teaching enhanced personal safety knowledge and skills, increasing critical thinking skills and confidence and helping to develop positive decision-making skills.
She said Kentucky is one of the few states with no such training, although radKIDS has been offered for 20 years and has educated more than 350,000 children.
radKIDS can boast success, too. There have been more than 200 documented cases of failed abductions because of a child knowing radKID skills, Webb said.
“There is also a bullying prevention portion of the program, which addresses child abuse and abduction,” she said.
Preparing children to defend themselves is the key to success.
“Our goal is to eliminate fear,” Webb said. “We do not want children to freeze when in a dangerous situation. We want them to use their cognitive skills to escape.”
Tough Cookies, self-defense classes for children, will be available Saturday at the Ashland Area YMCA. A class for those 5 to 8 years old will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A class for those 9 to 12 years old will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Class space is limited to 10. To enroll, call the office of Christina Jordan, 4330 13th St., Ashland, at (606) 326-1234.