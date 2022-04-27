featured top story
Seeking justice, hope for crime victims
- Emily Porter | The Daily Independent
GRAYSON National Justice and Hope for Crime Victims hosted a service for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 24 through 30.
The organization was founded 19 years ago by Executive Director Ann Bauers. Bauers’s son was murdered in 2003. It was then she realized the need for a support group to help parents of children who had been murdered.
Supporters, family members, friends and local law enforcement officers sat together for lunch Tuesday. Purple table cloths adorned the tables. Purple flowers with four white candles were gathered together into centerpieces periodically along the tables. The same shade of purple of the Marsy’s Law logo.
Photos of crime victims and their families were displayed with flowers and candles. Following a prayer, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance candles were lit in honor of victims and groups.
Candles were lit for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Kentucky State Police, murder victims, domestic violence victims and child abuse victims. Two KSP troopers revealed a plaque with the names of those lost.
Tears streamed down faces as Carla Brown began to sing.
Two victims in Kentucky cases shared their stories. Carter County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Ison shared his experience and moderated the event.
Melinda Mills told about her experience with the criminal justice system. Her brother was a murder victim in 2014. She and her family were not familiar with the criminal justice system prior to her brother’s murder. However, they spent more than four years in the fight for justice.
Mills said she believed they were finished with that part of the process, and they could have closure. However, former Governor Matt Bevin pardoned the man. Mills didn’t find out from the system, but through social media, she said.
This was a shock. The defendant was picked up on federal charges, and a second fight for justice began. In the Mills family’s first experience in the system, Marsy’s Law was not in place in Kentucky. It was law when the perpetrator was charged federally.
Because of Marsy’s Law, Mills and her family were able to speak at the sentencing and read victim impact statements. The sentencing occurred in January.
Brenda Tiffany shared her story as well. Tiffany is the mother of Cameron Ponder, a Navy veteran who joined KSP following his return from the military. He was only on the job nine months before he was murdered.
Tiffany talked about the moment she had troopers on her doorstep telling her that her son didn’t make it. It is a moment she relives constantly, but says she refuses to live in it. Tiffany said she continues to move forward, but never forgets her son.
She spoke of all the things he taught her or brought out of her. How to be nurturing, caring, selflessness, true love, humility and respect were some of the things she mentioned. Tiffany said Ponder pushed all her buttons and was a very protective brother.
Tiffany said Ponder’s murder was one moment in his life, the moment he was taken, but not the only moment. So, she shared about his life before that moment, who he was and what he loved. He was a Navy Seal diver. He loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors. He was a track star, she said. He loved all things sports, the ocean and his family.
Tiffany spoke about the advice she received early on that took a bit to set in for her.
“We have to hunt for the good,” she was told.
Tiffany explained she shut down and closed her heart. However, she came to realize she has to let the love in and seek out the good. People were placed in her life to give her support and love from the moment she heard the news.
Tiffany said there hasn’t been a day that a KSP trooper hasn’t checked on her. He life got flipped upside down from a quiet country life to a public role. She works to keep the memory of her son and to try to impact young people through scholarships in his honor.
She hopes to be someone others can lean on and relate to should they find themselves in a similar situation. Tiffany said the people who have similar experiences are the ones who pull another person through. There’s a look in the eye and an understanding no one else has.
Former Prosecutor Dorislee Gilbert is the executive director of the Mary Byron Project. Gilbert has walked through the system with victims through both avenues. She is seeking out an elected judgeship in Jefferson County.
Gilbert told of her experience. A woman who was a victim of domestic abuse bravely carried herself through multiple steps of the court process, Gilbert said. The woman had a restraining order placed on her abuser. When he violated it, she went back to court and he was held in contempt.
Gilbert was contacted and heard the woman’s story and walked with her through the rest of the civil and criminal cases that followed. Gilbert explained that the woman was overwhelmingly grateful, more than she would have expected.
After thinking about it, Gilbert realized, it was because she listened. Even when the process is hard, when the outcome can’t be changed, Gilbert said the biggest difference can be made by simply listening.
Gilbert works to help those in law and in the courthouse to be trauma-informed. The nicest most cordial person could find themselves a victim navigating the system. Even the calmest people can get frustrated and short with people. So, Gilbert said it’s important that those who work in the courthouse and throughout the system are ready and able to keep calm and kind.
The system exists how it does, and while change is possible, Gilbert is working to help people to the best of her ability to navigate the system with kindness. She works to listen and explain the process as much as possible.
“People feel a lot better when they hear what they can expect,” said Gilbert.
She said some people are trying to make it better and doing their best every single day. Just as defendants have rights, victims have constitutional rights thanks to Marsy’s Law, she said. Upholding, advocating and increasing those rights are the focus of the week.
