Shortly after their brother died in January 2016, Rick and Brent Clark had a vision of various ways to honor Rodney Clark.
One of those methods of remembrance: The Rodney Clark Memorial Golf Scramble, which benefits local high school students with bright futures.
After the fifth annual event took place on Friday morning at Bellefonte Country Club, the Rodney Clark Memorial Scholarship Endowment at Ashland Community and Technical College has surpassed $750,000, according to the school.
Rick Clark, co-owner of Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, is the ACTC Board Chair. He said this past year, “we were able to award 12 scholarships to students from the tri-state area.”
“That’s the jobs we need, the trade-school jobs — the two-year things we offer here (at ACTC),” Clark said. “ACTC is a great opportunity for young people. And it’s great for people wanting a career change, or that’s maybe been laid off — like from AK Steel. It’s just a great place with affordable education, and that’s what we need in the work force around here, those who are trained to do those kinds of jobs.”
With temperatures hovering in the low-70s under a picturesque sky, Clark said the weather “couldn’t have been better” for the 41 teams in the outing, which began at 9 a.m. The event did not occur last year because of COVID-19. Two years ago, The Daily Independent reported there were 46 teams.
Golfers enjoyed breakfast sandwiches and items from a food truck as well as mini-contests — such as long drive and split the pot — throughout the 18-hole scramble.
“It’s probably one of the best golf outings at Bellefonte every year,” said Clark, a club member. “Every year, it’s first-class. Jeff Bostic, the general manager of our country club, does a great job, and I just thank him and the club for allowing us to have it there.”
Clark said, “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate our sponsors — there are too many to name. … I appreciate everybody who is a part of it, and I want people to know it’s about these (area) kids, and trying to help them become successful. You need a good education these days, and that’s what we want to help with.
“What we’re really excited about is that the endowment will be there forever,” he added.
Clark said the support has been strong every year. Sponsors will give $5,000 apiece, for instance, and friends will make contributions of different amounts.
According to Clark, there were vendors from as far as Missouri present on Friday. He said one scramble participant was from Oklahoma.
