As state capitals across the country gear up for possible civil unrest surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, members of northeastern Kentucky’s state delegation said they have no worries about security in Frankfort.
This week, an FBI bulletin circulated in the national media stating law enforcement was on the lookout for possible attacks by far-right extremists and fascists in response to conspiracy theories — promoted by President Donald J. Trump — claiming Biden won via a rigged election.
It should be noted, absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud has surfaced to show Biden won through illicit means.
The Louisville Field Office of the FBI, which covers the entire Commonwealth, stated it is monitoring potential instigators of violence in Frankfort.
“Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity,” a FBI spokesperson wrote in an email. “As we do in the normal course of business, we are continuing to gather information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners.”
State Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson (18th), told The Daily Independent she wasn’t concerned for her personal safety, despite being scheduled to work in Frankfort on Jan. 20.
“This isn’t my first rodeo,” Webb said. “I’m not worried for myself, nor am I scared. I am pretty confident in my ability to defend myself.”
Webb did say she is concerned about possible threats for staffers and those who work inside the building.
“I worry for them, the institution and the building itself,” Webb said.
Last weekend, armed demonstrators came to Frankfort to ask for the impeachment of Gov. Andy Beshear. Webb said she wasn’t bothered by the demonstration, stating it’s their First Amendment right.
State Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley, R-Russell (98th), said he wasn’t too concerned about security precautions, either. He said Kentucky State Police has done a fine job keeping the legislature safe during his time in the state house.
“I don’t have much concern,” Bentley said. “I feel very safe in Frankfort. I even spoke with some of the people who came last weekend and I found they were quiet responsible.”
As a precaution, Beshear has called out the Kentucky National Guard to provide additional security in Frankfort. More than 200 troops have also been deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of inauguration.
State House newcomer Rep. Scott Sharp, R-Ashland (100th), said he thinks security is “at an appropriate level” in Frankfort. Sharp is a former military police officer who spent much of his career working in the Criminal Investigation Division, the Army’s version of the FBI.
“Without seeing the threat assessments being vetted by state police and their partners, I can’t comment on the nature of any threats,” Sharp said. “But I can say I have confidence in their security and I’m not worried about it.”
