ASHLAND Amidst a tour to check on local election officials, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Ashland to check out the downtown redevelopment efforts.
Adams said he visited Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman earlier and was on his way to Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston to make sure everything was lined up for the elections coming up in May, especially in terms of volunteers and training.
Adams and his entourage met with City Manager Mike Graese (sporting a three-piece suit for the first time since the Reagan administration), Commissioners Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs and City Attorney Jim Moore.
Graese acted as a tour guide, laying out what’s been happening at Broadway Square, before making a stop at the Camayo Arcade. Due to the secretary’s time constraints, the group had to cross the street at the Delta Hotel, stopping at Visit Ashland to meet Brandy Clark, but she was out sick.
The whole while, Graese shared the good word of Roger Brooks, the downtown development deacon oft-cited by Ashland’s movers and shakers. He explained to the secretary the development of Broadway Square, laid out the vision for the Camayo Arcade and the roundabouts on Winchester Avenue.
At one point, Gute bonded with the secretary over Louisville, discussing the school system of the city.
Adams said he loves Ashland, because it reminds him of his native Paducah.
“I think you all have done a great job with revitalizing this city,” he said. “I remember the last time I was physically here. I stayed at The Delta in February 2020. I see a lot of changes since then.”
