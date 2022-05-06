CATLETTSBURG A Texas man accused of raping an intellectually disabled person was among the few indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Jamrious D. Reynolds, 33, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, was indicted on one count of second-degree rape of an intellectually disabled person.
According to Reynolds’ indictment, the abuse occurred between December 2021 and January 2022. The case was investigated by Ashland Police, but little details are available since the case was presented directly to the grand jury.
If convicted, Reynolds could face up to 10 years in prison.
An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:
• Christopher L. Shannon, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary.
• Britney Wells, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.
• Ronnie Norman, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael D. Jenkins, 45, address unknown, was indicted on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Ryan G. McGuire, 24, and Cynthia J. McGuire, 52, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on one count of tampering with physical evidence. Cynthia McGuire was also indicted on one count criminal simulation, which is described as giving a product intended to produce a false negative in a urine screen.
• Amy L. Malone, 41, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of resisting arrest, one count of third-degree assault and one count of menacing.
• Robert Church, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft in excess of $10,000 by failure to make a required disposition of the property.
• James W. Ward, 42, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking.
• Dustin R. Holland, 36, of London, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance.
