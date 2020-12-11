SUMMIT Another inmate suffered a COVID-positive death at Ashland Federal Correctional Institution in Summit, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
The death marks the second passing at the institution since a mass outbreak was reported in late November.
James Jones, 79, was serving a 168-month stint for a mailing, transportation and shipping of child pornography charge in the Eastern District of Texas, BOP wrote in a press release. Jones tested positive on Nov. 19 and was taken to a local hospital on Dec. 2 due to weakness and hypoxia, which means a lack of oxygen. Jones succumbed to his ailments on Dec. 10, per the release.
The BOP noted Jones had pre-existing medical conditions. Jones had been held at Ashland for about five and a half years.
On Dec. 2, 52-year-old Avery Poynter died behind the prison walls after he was found having difficulty speaking by staff, BOP said. After being taken to an exam room, Poynter became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by a Boyd County deputy coroner, BOP said. Poynter was serving a 30-year sentence for interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, a conviction he received in the Eastern District of Kentucky.
He is had been held at Ashland FCI since May 2017, according to the BOP.
As of Friday, the latest numbers show 148 inmates have ongoing COVID-19 cases and 176 are listed as recovered — however, those numbers may be stale as Jones’ death has not been added to the tabulations. The numbers also show 24 staff are currently dealing with the virus and 13 are listed as recovered.
