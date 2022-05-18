ASHLAND Not so long ago, Alan Brown encountered racism first hand.
"When I was in middle school and high school, I had racist threats said to me," Brown said. "I’ve been called racial slurs within the last four to five years, multiple times."
That's why it's important to celebrate Juneteenth, and Ashland for Change will sponsor that celebration from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 19 in Central Park.
"Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the freedom of the slaves in the United States," said Brown, who is scheduled to speak and to perform with his band, Corduroy Brown. "Though slaves were legally emancipated in 1863, laws that were drenched in racism, and racist ideas still affect people today. I have uncles that aunts that still are alive that would tell me about them drinking from different water fountains."
Audra Thomas, vice president for Ashland for Change — which is presenting the event — said this is the second Juneteenth Ashland will celebrate.
"When we started Ashland for Change, our first event was a protest and we didn't want to just have one protest and that be the end of our existence in Ashland," Thomas said. "We wanted to celebrate Juneteenth."
In addition to speakers and live music, the event will have vendors, informational booths and local food.
One of the local food vendors is Fat Boy Q, a food truck that sells authentic American barbecue, wings, classic Southern sides and other items.
Thomas said the schedule is still coming together, but music performers, in addition to Corduroy Brown, will include Holly Forbes and Building Rockets.
She said masks are not required, but there will be masks and hand sanitizer available to those who would like them.
Brown said the celebration is important to the region's future.
"It’s not so far in the past that it’s something we can forget about," he said. "The celebration is Ashland is going to be powerful. Ashland has been doing incredible things lately to move forward and to be inclusive. Without change, history repeats itself. I’m going to be speaking about how to live the best you can in our lives, with the time we have left with a focus on and in mental health."
(606) 326-2661 |