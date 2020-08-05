According to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, the fiscal court continues to try to be as proactive as possible as it approved the second reading of an alcohol licensing ordinance — it will take effect if the county goes wet as a result of November’s election.
“Although the court has no say in the sale of alcohol in the county as it is not our decision, I think it is positive we are being proactive,” Chaney said. “The outcome lies with the people and the vote in November, and that’s exactly how it should be.”
As previously reported, the ordinance is the same as Scott County’s.
A petition formed within the community is available at votewetboyd.com. If that passes, it will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Chaney and county commissioners Randy Stapleton and Keith Watts voted to approve the second reading during Tuesday’s monthly meeting in Catlettsburg. Larry Brown voted against it.
Brown said he feels like it’s a cart-before-the-horse situation, and that he would’ve liked to have seen more community input. Largely because of the pandemic, which has made meetings virtual, he said there’s been very little feedback. He said he thinks it would make more sense to have the reading of the ordinance if and when the petition passes.
“I think it’s imperative that we need to make sure we have community input in the liquor ordinance,” Brown said. “I think we were premature in adopting the ordinance.”
Brown also said he had only minutes to review the ordinance prior to July’s fiscal court meeting, when the court had its first reading.
Said Chaney: “The ordinance we passed is a way to answer the unanswered questions of the people from previous alcohol elections.”
A governmental Mack truck lease program will save the county thousands of dollars in maintenance costs “while providing our road department with new trucks at a fraction of the cost,” Chaney said.
The program, offered through KACO (Kentucky Association of Counties), allows counties and municipalities the opportunity to get new equipment. Last year, Boyd County attained two Mack trucks. This year, Chaney wants four.
“It’s a great program,” Chaney said. “It is a great way to get great equipment for interest payments only.”
The Mack trucks will be addressed at the next meeting on Sept. 1 at noon, Chaney said.
The fiscal court approved submitted bills and transfers as well as a rental agreement with Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency on Tuesday.
Chaney revealed that the county attorney year-end settlement entailed County Attorney Phillip Hedrick handing an $18,500 check to the fiscal court, only to have it returned to him.
“It’s my recommendation we hand it back to the office,” Chaney said. That recommendation was unanimously approved.
Chaney added a county aid road cooperative agreement to the agenda. The agreement the county must have with the state of Kentucky has no amounts on it at this time. But the fiscal court approved taking the next step toward that.
