SUMMIT A simple search on Google reveals this shocking statistic.
“According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS) database, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 600,000 persons of all ages go missing every year, and approximately 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered every year.”
That is over half a million families whose loved ones simply disappeared, leaving behind only an empty place in a family left wondering where their sons, daughters, wives and/or husbands went. Some of these cases are solved, but many unfortunately become cold cases brought to a standstill by lack of evidence, clues, or information of any sort. Such is the case of Edward Tate, Jr., a 32-year-old man from Ashland.
Tate’s father, Edward Tate, Sr., said his son left on the morning of March 7, 2021, to pick up food for his family, and never returned. The elder Tate said there had been nothing whatsoever suspicious with his son’s behavior leading up to his disappearance.
“He just got up that morning and asked me if I was hungry,” Tate said. Tate Jr. told his father that he was going to ask his aunt if she was hungry and borrow her car to go get them breakfast. “And that’s the last time I saw him.”
Edward Tate Sr., said the police questioned him several times, but as of this date, no new information about his son’s whereabouts has been gathered, and even attempts to track his sister’s care have yielded no results.
“He just vanished,” sister Ashley Gibson said. Gibson added she did not believe that her brother “voluntarily” disappeared, either, because the day after he disappeared was her birthday.
“He has never missed my birthday,” she said, heartbroken. “Even when he was away on vacation he would always call to wish me happy birthday.”
Gibson said she has been working since he disappeared to find her brother, even going so far as to have divers search the Ohio River from Catlettsburg to the Greenup Dam, but that yielded no results. The family is still actively looking for Edward Tate, Jr.
Tate and Gibson were present Sunday at the Boyd County Library Midland Branch in Summit at an event hosted by Missing Persons Liasion Kay Nolan. Salvatore Grasso, a research and private detective who works with Nolan also spoke to a group of about a dozen family members of missing persons in the area. Both Nolan and Grasso said timing is key to solving a missing persons case, and that family members should report loved one’s missing at the first hint that there may be a problem beyond simple lack of recent communication.
Nolan said she has been involved with missing persons for more than 10 years, and has been part of two national organizations. She left the organization in December, she said, to focus on those in her home area of Ashland who are still missing. Nolan also focuses on Ohio and West Virginia.
“If you think a family member has gone missing, contact your local law enforcement immediately, ” Nolan said. She said she is available to advise if necessary at (606) 465-4891.
Grasso said he agrees completely with Nolan that time is of the essence.
“Immediately contact law enforcement and give them all the information you can,” Grasso said. “The sooner they get the alerts out, the better the chances are of finding the missing family member. And social media is a wonderful tool to help in a missing person situation. The more eyes that are looking, the greater opportunity a loved one can be found.”
Both Grasso and Nolan said that the ultimate hope is that missing family members are found safely, and if local law enforcement and private individuals work together, there is a greater chance of success.