ASHLAND The search continues for an Ashland man accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman on June 20.
Amid the search, a Boyd County grand jury issued an indictment last week against the suspect, 20-year-old Dwayne J. Kemper.
Kemper was an acquaintance of the victim, according to Ashland Police. The two got into an argument, which escalated to the point where Kemper pulled out a gun and shot the victim, the police said.
The victim in the shooting sustained multiple wounds, but was listed in stable condition following the shooting, police said.
Kemper has been charged by a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. First-degree assault, a class A felony, carries with it 10 to 20 years in prison.
Chief Todd Kelley of APD said officers are still actively searching for the suspect and have been following up on leads. However, nothing has panned out yet, according to Kelley.
Kelley asked anybody with any information regarding Kemper’s whereabouts contact the APD’s Silent Witness line at (606) 385-3273 or at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
