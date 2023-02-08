SUMMIT It's back to the drawing board for Sanitation District 4 in its bid to build a new maintenance shop after it unanimously rejected all bids on Wednesday.
SD-4 chair T.J. Morrison said all the bids were rejected after the lowest bidder — the only one within budget — had to withdraw its bid due to a miscalculation.
SD-4's maintenance shop is set to be placed at the Paul Coffey Industrial Park, along with the Cannonsburg Water District. SD-4 sold the old building to the 3J Group, the owners of the Winchester and Smokin' J's, last year.
The original design for the new shop was an air-supported structure with a dome, which would've increased the square footage of the shop, Morrison said. In retrospect, Morrison said "the air-dome people sold us a bill of goods."
"We initially went this route because the total project was supposed to be $500,000 to $600,000," Morrison said. "They moved the goal post. The dome is now starting at $600,000."
The cost of concrete for the project was projected at $400,000, a substantial rise from what the board projected when plans were initially laid out.
The project also got delayed due to hiccups in engineering — construction was supposed to begin in September 2022, but that's when the district received the plans, Morrison said.
With the price of wood coming down, Morrison said they're going to shift to a "stick structure" and rework the designs and put out a new bid package.
