WESTWOOD Sanitation District No. 2 customers will see a $1 decrease on their monthly rate come September, according to district treasurer George Stout.
The board, which consists of Stout, chairman Bob Lakin and secretary Rick Tackett, voted unanimously in May to give back to their customers, Stout said.
This change would take the minimum bill from $28.27 to $27.27, according to Stout.
“It doesn’t seem like much, but it amounts to $12 a year, and with around 1,518 customers, that’s $18,216 we’re giving back to our customers,” Stout said.
SD-2 hasn’t raised its sewer rates since 1996, Stout noted. Over the past 30 years, SD-2 has accumulated 800 additional customers. Among them is a local car wash in Westwood, which Stout said was a big plus.
“We feel like we run this place very efficiently and we’ve watched all of our pennies,” he said. “The board has done a very good job and the secretary (Tackett) keeps an eye on it.”
Stout said SD-2’s next order of business is to work on infiltration, a project that will be headed by EL Robinson Engineering.