Students throughout the tri-state area and beyond will soon be starting what can best be described as an unconventional school year. Some school systems have already begun in-person classes or a combination of distance learning and on-site education, and this means that many, if not all, students will be spending an extended period of time each day staring at a computer screen. This is in addition to the balance of their day which might also include extended periods of time watching television or playing the ever-popular video games.
This can present many with additional risks of which they might not be readily aware. Eye strain is one obvious problem when hours are spent each day staring at a video display. But along with that, eye strain can come other problems such as the long-term effects of the screen itself being extremely close to the eyes. In most cases, laptop and cell phone screens are about 16 inches from the student’s face, and this can lead to the student developing myopia (extreme near sightedness) at an early age.
“The problem with staring at computer screens is that your blink rate decreases,” Dr. William E. Leadingham said. Leadingham, along with his son Dr. John C. Leadingham, operate Leadingham Eye Care Center in Ashland. “This causes the eyes to dry out faster. And then there is the problem with the blue light, which is why you can get a blue light filter in your glasses now to screen out that wavelength.”
Leadingham said that such added filters to prescription lenses are becoming more of an industry standard, but presently the patient would need to request the filter when ordering their glasses. Leadingham also said that there are glasses available that nonprescription that contain just the filter.
Filters that clip onto most screens can also be purchased, but Leadingham said these aren’t completely effective. “They do make those, but the blue light is also present in sunlight as well, so they aren’t as effective as the lenses you would wear.”
Dr. Leadingham said that it is recommended that children have an eye exam at least once a year until the age of 18, but there are also things parents and the students themselves need to be aware of when screens are being used so frequently.
“You don’t want to sit in front of a screen for hours on end,” Leadingham said. “About every 30 minutes they should take a break and step away from the screen. Look at something else and let your eyes readjust and refocus.”
The break can be as little as five minutes, Leadingham said, but in that time, they should relax their eyes by simply looking around the room at things which are at varying distances.
Eye drops can also provide relief for tired, strained eyes, Leadingham said. “When the blink rate decreases, the eyes do begin to dry out faster. Using eye drops is a good idea, and you really don’t need anything more than the standard over-the-counter drops like Sustain or Refresh. You can use these as needed, but most people use them at the end of the day after their eyes have gotten tired.
“Along with the work time, the lighting and seating are also very important,” he added. “The area needs to be well-lit, and you don’t want them to be sitting hunched over for hours on end. If that happens then not only eye strain occurs, but the posture can suffer as well.”
The benefits of good habits apply not only to schoolwork but to entertainment such as video games, Leadingham said.
“We see a lot of those problems with video games where they play long periods of time without stopping,” he said.
Dr. Leadingham said that no one should spend eight hours a day staring at a screen. Even with breaks, he recommends limiting screen time to no more than four to five hours in a single day.
Leadingham Eye Care Center also has a Neuro Visual Rehabilitation Center, and an active practice dealing with vision related learning issues in the classroom. The Eye Care Center is located at 1330 Carter Ave Suite 1 in Ashland and can be reached by phone at (606) 325-9659 or by email at wmeleadingham@hotmail.com.