PORTSMOUTH A West Portsmouth couple is in custody Thursday after Scioto County authorities turned up 480 grams of meth at their home, according to a news release.
Brian C. Carr, 38, and Amber R. Aeh, 41, were arrested on probation violations and charges of possession of drugs, the release stated.
The couple was identified after the Scioto County probation department reported one of them had not checked in, the release stated. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, probation and the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T unit responded to their home at 8:53 a.m., turning up the $7,650 worth of drugs, plastic bags, scales and other items associated with drug trafficking, the release stated.
Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Chief Debby Brewer are asking anyone with any information to submit confidential tips to the task force at (740) 354-5656 or at drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.