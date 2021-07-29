PORTSMOUTH A correctional officer and four other co-conspirators have been indicted on drug trafficking charges in Scioto County, according to a news release.
John C. Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg, was a CO at the Scioto County Jail.
According to the release, Aeh has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, trafficking in drugs, conveyance into a detention center, aggravated trafficking, trafficking in fentanyl, sexual battery and conveyance of drugs into a detention center.
In the investigation into Aeh’s charges — launched July 9 — the sheriff’s office also identified two co-conspirators as jail inmates and two as associates of the inmates on the outside.
Inmates Thomas L. Cook, 40, and Toby L. Hall, 41, both of Portsmouth, were indicted in connection with the case. Shawna Frazee, 31, of South Shore and Sarah L. Sheets, 38, of Ironton, were the two suspects on the outside indicted in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.