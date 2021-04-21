PORTSMOUTH A former Scioto County correctional officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 56-year-old Kevin Bailey in May 2020.
On April 16, a Scioto County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Billy Thompson on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. Bailey was arraigned Tuesday and released on a $100,000 signature bond.
Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground during a May 25, 2020, struggle inside the Scioto County jail, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Bailey died June 1, 2020.
An autopsy report obtained by the Scioto County Daily News lists the cause of death as complications resulting from blunt force trauma to head, neck and torso and the manner of death as a homicide. The report states the medical examiner found bruising on his temporal lobe, his ribs and his lungs, as well as a skull fracture and a fracture on his collar bone.
The medical examiner also found bleeding in his brain, according to the report.
The case has been in limbo for months after it was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which responds to reports of homicides involving law enforcement. Back in October, the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney turned the case over to the state A.G’s office, citing a potential conflict of interest if he moved forward on it, according to press reports.
Derek Myers, a spokesperson for Bailey’s family, said the indictment is a relief after months of not hearing anything.
“The way BCI conducts their investigations is very guarded so as to protect the investigative process,” Myers said. “Communications have been very limited with the family as a result of that. It wasn’t until Monday of this week that they learned his case had been heard by a grand jury and a true bill was returned.”
Myers continued, “This is a relief for the family to see some movement in the case. One disappointing factor is how he received a signature bond. Mr. Thompson has an impressive law enforcement and military resume, but this is a murder charge. We see people sit in jail all the time in Scioto County who are charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, but they can’t afford their bail.”
Aside from many write-ups in the Scioto County Daily News, the case hasn’t had too much traction in the local media, which has been attributed to Bailey’s past struggles with drug addiction.
Myers said despite Bailey’s “demons,” he did not deserve to die.
“It doesn’t matter what he was charged with, what his past demons were, Kevin did not deserve to die,” Myers said. “At the end of the day, he died at the hands of a correctional officer. The family hopes there will be a conviction in this case. But if there is a conviction, it doesn’t bring Kevin back.”
Myers said Bailey’s sister, Karen Skaggs, was the only kin in the viewing gallery Tuesday afternoon. He said Skaggs is suffering from serious medical conditions and Bailey’s death makes that even harder.
“Not only is she suffering from breast cancer and is keeping up with chemo, she has to go through the grief of losing her brother and then relive it as this case goes on,” Myers said.
One silver lining, according to Myers, is reforms at the jail implemented by Sheriff David Thoroughman after he took office in January of this year.
“It doesn’t bring Kevin back, but it is good to see he has been implementing the changes to prevent something like this happening in the future,” Myers said.
Thompson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 3.
