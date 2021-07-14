GREENUP Greenup and Fairview Elementary School teachers are taking this week to begin their journey through the Kentucky Reading Project.
The program begins with a jam-packed week of instruction at Greenup County High School. Then, throughout the year they will have group check-ins and talk with their mentors.
This week “we are digging deep into the science of reading,” said Rebecca Roach, program director and assistant professor at Morehead State University.
The teachers are presented with research-based practices and theory. Presentations focus on five main areas: phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension with a bonus area of focus on student engagement.
Student engagement is about “helping students learn to love reading, to enjoy reading cause that’s so important,” said Roach.
At the end of the week each teacher creates a literacy action plan with a focus on one of the five main areas based on their classroom needs. The teachers are grouped based on the area and receive mentorship and resources for the year.
Kentucky is the only state with a state-wide reading project and is always funded through a grant or the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development, according to Roach.
“That’s amazing that Kentucky is so invested in developing strong readers in our state that they invest in this every year,” Roach said.
The program provides professional resources to each teacher and each will have a school visit for coaching from one of the directors.
“It helps teachers fine tune their instruction and become more effective reading teachers,” said Roach.
Emilie McAlister has taught fifth grade English and Language Arts at McKell Elementary School for some time and is attending her second Kentucky Reading Project. The value it brought to her teaching is why she enthusiastically decided to take the professional development again.
McAlister implemented interactive journals into her classroom after seeing the idea nine years ago and hasn’t looked back. She and colleagues with whom she shared the idea still use them every year in their curriculum.
The “ Me Museum” is another tool McAlister gained from her first time in the Kentucky Reading Project. It encourages students to bring in items from their lives that “help them learn who they are as a reader and as a person,” she said.
Everything presented is backed by research, McAlister said. She was excited to see ideas she implemented still a part of the program and to gain new ideas from recent resources.
“I’ve learned a lot more about what the building blocks are in primary for reading,” said McAlister. “We talked about the importance of preschool and kindergarten, just that foundational level, starting with the younger kids and how it’s so important, especially when you get to intermediate, that they have such a strong foundation in reading.”
McAlister is transitioning to a primary role, so she will move to intervention with Kindergarten through second-grade students. This time around, McAlister focused on learning about younger readers and the need for phonological awareness.
While she planned on attending the program based on the help it gave her last time, she said the timing was perfect as she transitions into a new role. She will have more tools and resources as students return to the classroom this fall.
“The teachers are here because they want to be here, they want to learn, they want to improve reading, especially with last year being such a different school year,” McAlister said of herself and her colleagues.
“The teachers have been great, they are so enthusiastic and excited. You can tell that these teachers are really dedicated to teaching reading,” said Roach.
At the end of the year, the teachers will have the opportunity to present what they learned and how students reacted and responded to the strategies in the classroom during Share Fair in Louisville.
“Those teachers will say these were the strategies that worked in my classroom, these were effective strategies, so then all those teachers who come learn form those teachers,” said Roach.
Typically the traditional program is held at state universities across Kentucky. There was one held in Boyd County at KEDC because of the number of teachers who wanted the program. Greenup and Fairview chose the Kentucky Reading Program as how the schools would use a KYLC grant.
The program held at Greenup County is an offshoot of the traditional program funded through the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development, said Roach.
