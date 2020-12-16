Teachers and other school staff may start getting vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus by February, and the Kentucky Department of Education wants districts to prepare rosters of staffers who want the vaccine.
Teachers, administrators, and support staff all are eligible to get the vaccine but there may be a limited number of doses available to start with, so the education department suggests each district prioritize its roster and put higher-risk employees first.
The department also suggests districts conduct surveys to find out who wants the vaccine. The surveys would be voluntary but only those who respond will be eligible for the first round of shots. The rest would have to wait until it is available to the general public.
Any employee not on the initial roster who later decides to take the vaccine also would have to wait until it is publicly available.
Most Northeast Kentucky districts have started assembling rosters and making plans for the vaccine. About 60% of those who have responded so far to surveys in Ashland and Boyd want the shots, 56% in Greenup said yes, 62% in Fairview and about two-thirds in Russell, according to superintendents in each district.
Raceland-Worthington's survey just went out so Superintendent Larry Coldiron did not have any numbers on Wednesday.
The superintendents in all six districts — Sean Howard in Ashland, Bill Boblett in Boyd, Jackie Risden-Smith in Fairview, Sean Horne in Russell and Coldiron in Raceland — all said they would take the vaccine when they get the chance.
“I wouldn't feel comfortable asking people to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Horne said.
“My plans are to take it if it's offered, but I'm not going to take it from someone who has a greater need,” Boblett said.
The districts have not yet set priorities for who will get the shots if there are not enough for everyone, but most superintendents said they would put at the top of the list teachers with the most direct contact with students. and staffers who are older, have medical issues making them vulnerable, or are caretakers for older relatives.
Among other KDE guidelines, districts have been asked to create vaccination plans that stagger inoculations because the vaccine can cause side effects and some might not want to work the day after. Staggering might be necessary because vaccine distribution could be interrupted or delayed based on demand, according to the KDE.
Districts have until Dec. 30 to submit their rosters.
Gov. Andy Beshear also is recommending that schools delay resuming in-person classes until Jan. 11 in order to wait out the incubation period for cases that might result from holiday gatherings.
Based on consensus of principals and administrators, Ashland schools are likely to resume Jan. 4, Howard said.
Boyd and Russell schools probably would abide by the recommendation, their superintendents said.
Greenup also will wait, Moresea said. “We understand families may want to get together at Christmas there might be an impact from that, and we would hate to start (in-person) Jan. 4 and have to shut down Jan. 5, so we will wait until Jan. 11 to go back to in-person, she said.
Raceland schools have not decided because Coldiron has not discussed it yet with his administrative staff.
Fairview is taking a different tack — canceling the week of classes between Jan. 4 and 8 and adding the week to the end of the year, Risden-Smith said. Fairview also will call off school for two Mondays in January and two Mondays in February and add those four days to the end of the year, for a total of nine days.
By that time, it is more likely in-person classes will be back. “We don't need any more virtual classes. We need in-person instruction for our students,” Risden-Smith said.