Schools in Northeast Kentucky are planning for return to in-person classes in January, but are prepared for continuation of virtual-only education if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen and another state order mandates it.
Virtually every public and private school in the state will remain closed to in-person classes in the coming week because the number of virus cases continues to climb at alarming rates.
Christmas break comes after that and consumes the rest of the year.
When classes resume Jan. 4, schools want their students to be in their seats in classrooms — if possible.
That will depend largely on the path the pandemic takes and whether Gov. Andy Beshear issues another order restricting in-person classes.
Beshear’s current order, issued Nov. 18, requires all grades in all schools from kindergarten through 12th grade to go all virtual through the end of December. It would have allowed the elementary grades to resume person-to-person classes Dec. 7 in counties that were not in the red zone. However, all but one of Kentucky’s 120 counties was red Thursday, the day when districts make the call for the following week.
The red zone is part of a color-coded system to identify the rate of virus cases. Red indicates 25 or more new cases per day per hundred thousand population over the most recent seven days.
School officials are hoping for a heads-up from the governor this week on the outlook for January and say they need to be able to notify families as soon as feasible.
Local officials don’t know exactly what to expect, and there are a lot of ifs, according to Russell Superintendent Sean Horne — if the virus numbers in a district are low, if the district puts proper precautions in place — “if we can check all the boxes, we might be able to return to face-to-face,” Horne said.
To be ready, he and his staff will need to be ready to put necessary procedures in place, he said.
Families could use advance notice, too — Horne hopes to be able to put out a plan by Friday. If he has to wait until school is out for the Christmas break it will be more difficult to get the word out to everyone.
Local officials are waiting on Beshear to issue guidelines for reopening in January, even if it is limited, said Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea. Even limited in-person classes would be better than none, because students have been away for so long, she said.
Small-capacity classes or a hybrid approach — which Greenup already has in place when in-person — would be better than none at all, she said.
Greenup’s hybrid system, when in operation, divides students into two groups based on last name initials and brings each group to school for two days each week. The hybrid system brings fewer students into the building at a time, allowing for social distancing.
One system that would not work for Greenup is half-day classes, because of lengthy bus routes.
Greenup will start small-group tutoring sessions, which are permitted under the Beshear order, next week. That should help families in which parents are having difficulty helping their children master their schoolwork, she said.
Beshear’s order expires Jan. 4, but what remains unknown is whether the pandemic will continue to accelerate, and if it does whether Beshear will issue another shutdown order.
If that happens, “we’d like to get as much advance notice as possible,” Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard said. However, virtual classes have been going on long enough that little additional planning would have to be done for that, he said.
Plans the district does need to make include getting a count of the number of students who would be returning to in-person classes, he said. That enables the district to set up bus runs and other logistical matters.
Based on what he has heard from parents, the district is “split right down the middle” between those who want to return to in-person and those who would opt to remain virtual, he said. “I think most parents would say our virtual instruction and our teachers are as good as it is possible to be under the circumstances,” he said.