Local school districts have partnered with King’s Daughters Medical Center to give students and families an opportunity for easy health care access.
Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties along with Ashland Independent School District set up clinics where King’s Daughters medical staff administered typical required immunizations, COVID vaccines and performed normal and sports physicals.
The opportunity is through the Walk in Care for Schools program with KDMC that places a nurse practitioner with the district that works with the students in the school.
“The idea behind them was to help the students and parents get everything they need to have a safe, successful launch back into the school year,” said Tom Dearing, KDMC Communications Director.
Dearing explained the program has been around, but is becoming more apparent and significant during the pandemic.
The program allows students to be diagnosed and treated for minor things while in school, or referred onto another practitioner. Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea said it’s very convenient, and has taken advantage of the program herself with her child when she needed a sports physical. Her student received care, didn’t miss school and she didn’t miss work.
“When parents are working full-time it is very difficult to find care for their children, especially when there are times they are already going to be at the school,” said Moresea.
A child can have well-visit care such as physicals, immunizations, prescription adjustments and more through the program, as long as their parent has signed off on them being treated if needed.
Greenup students are in the schools during the vaccination clinics as they are learning about lockers, classrooms and more in an adjustment period before classes officially begin. This makes the clinics an easy one-stop shop.
“It really does help those who are trying to go to work every day an make sure their child is well taken care of,” said Moresea.
Moresea shared that she hopes bringing clinics for students, and possibly working to get ones for the community in the school buildings will help people have access to the vaccine. It’s not always easy for people in the school district to make it all the way to Ashland by a certain time to get vaccinated.
“We think the more we make it readily available, the more likely someone might take advantage of the situation and go ahead and get that vaccine,” the superintendent said.
Having the clinics in school allows some level of ease.
“I think a lot of families just feel more comfortable with the school environment, kids feel more comfortable,” said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard.
There’s a level of convenience for students and staff when the hospital staff comes to them.
“A lot of people don’t have easy access to health care and the school is a great place to do it,” said Dearing.
The crew from King’s Daughters this week provided two clinics on each end of Carter, two at the middle schools in Greenup and two in Ashland, one a the middle school and one at the high school. They have one more Saturday at the Boyd County Annex behind the Board of Education Office.
Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment for Boyd can call (606) 408-8920. Parents must be present in order to sign permission. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for students, staff and families age 12 and up along with physicals and other vaccines including TDaP, HPV, Hep A and Meningococcal.
KDMC Marketing Coordinator Amy Dean was at the clinic held at Ashland Blazer High School Friday evening.
“I was shocked I walked in and the line was out the door, which is a very good sign, very positive, you know parents are wanting to get their kids vaccinated and they’re willing,” said Dean.
The flow of people has been steady through the clinics, and picked up to “super busy” at Ashland’s high school, according to Kryston Bennett, KDMC Supervisor for School Health. Many are taking advantage of the opportunity to get caught up on immunizations, receive physicals and have the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
“Our main concern is to, of course, keep our community healthy,” said Bennett. “The students that we’ve talked to, a lot that have been coming in to get their vaccines, they did not like doing the virtual learning. A lot of them struggled with it, so we think it’s just super important for the families and the students and the staff to get vaccinated, try to keep the numbers low in school so they can stay in school.”
Bennett said there has been a significant uptick in numbers of people getting vaccinated since the rise of COVID cases in the area. Bennett shared that a lot of people who were previously reluctant to be vaccinated have decided to get the shot.
Her message to those still not vaccinated for COVID-19 is simple:
“Everyone, please get your vaccine if you can,” she said. “It’s more important now than ever.”