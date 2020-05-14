ASHLAND The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of SAT and ACT testing for students with plans to enter college, but most institutions of higher learning are working around lack of testing to accommodate students.
At Ashland Community and Technical College, Steve Woodburn, dean of student success and enrollment services, said while the school, which hosts testing for both ACT and SAT, looks at those scores, ACTC has other determining factors.
“Community colleges are a little different than universities,” Woodburn said. “We have multiple measures we use to determine placement, and it’s those two, but we also have adult education tests. If a student doesn’t have the ACT or SAT, we have them take one of our other tests. The problem for us isn’t SAT or ACT, but if their score isn’t good enough.”
He said the use of a student’s grade point average from high school will likely be used in many schools; KCTCS has adopted a model from North Carolina favoring GPAs more than they had been.
“That is our temporary plan. We will probably use that all year and assess how this went and continue using GPAs if it works and, if not, we’ll go back,” he said. “We’re lucky we have some more flexibility.”
He said he believes students will prefer a GPA-favored approach because it will eliminate the stress of test performance.
No ACT or SAT tests are scheduled at ACTC until Sept. 14, at which time regularly scheduled tests will resume.
While four-year schools operate differently, many are making adjustments to serve students, Holly Pollock, director of undergraduate admission at Morehead State University, said.
“We have an emergency test policy option,” Pollock said. “For those who don’t have ACT or SATs, we review other aspects to their file, including courses in high school, GPA and other factors.”
There also is an appeals policy students can use virtually.
She said in light of the pandemic, MSU will not increase fees for the academic year and will offer a variety of summer courses with a reduced graduate tuition.
Kentucky Christian University made arrangements to be flexible in its admissions starting at the beginning of the pandemic, Director of Admissions Sheree Greer said.
“Very early in the process, our president, Dr. Terry Allcorn, said he wants to do everything possible during the pandemic to get kids in school,” Greer said. “If they can’t take the tests now, they can take it later or at the school.”
While KCU isn’t a normal testing site for the SAT or ACT, Greer it does offer a residual ACT, meaning students can retake the tests to allow them to see how the score affects their acceptance and scholarship status. She said other schools offer the same opportunity and the results are accepted only at the school at which the test was taken.
“We just want to be able to help students to get the Christian education they’re hoping for and we don’t want something to get in the way of that,” Greer said.
High school juniors and seniors may consider the pandemic perfect timing in terms of taking the standardized tests.
Jason Smith, principal at Greenup County High School, said most college scholarships have a cutoff point of February, so seniors would have taken the tests all they needed to before the pandemic started.
Juniors will have more chances to take the tests during the next school year.
Smith said the typical student takes the test three or four times, trying to meet the established benchmarks for college admission. Retaking the test is advantageous, too.
“The more times a junior, or any student, gets to see the content, the more successful they’ll be,” Smith said. “So they are missing out on seeing the content.”
He said high-achieving students often repeat the tests because they’re “chasing a score.”
“They want a better opportunity for a scholarship, so that increases the number of times they take it,” he said.
Fewer ACT and SAT tests being administered is a concern for the schools as well as the students, Smith said.
“In Kentucky, the ACT is used by our state as part of our school report card,” he said. “Because we haven’t been in school, and I don’t know what it’s going to look like in the fall, it’s concerning for us. We spend a tremendous amount of time and resources preparing them for these tests, and we’re not there.”
