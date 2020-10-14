Kentucky School Report Cards, the yearly overview of every school and district in the state, were unveiled today with a significant difference from previous years.
The report cards do not include state testing and accountability data for the 2019-20 school year, because most state testing was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of that, the new star rating system that was unveiled last year also is omitted from this year’s report cards.
However, the report cards do pack in a plethora of information that should be helpful to parents and others.
“Though there is limited data available, we hope this information will be useful to start conversations between schools, families and community members about how to ensure all of our students are receiving a high-quality education,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass.
"It’s a way for parents to get a gauge on districts, things like demographics and individual school data," said Sean Horne, superintendent of the Russell Independent School District.
While there is no new testing data, the cards still link to data from previous years.
That can be valuable for parents researching a new area to learn more about what schools there are like, according to Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
While there is no 2020 testing data, parents can use past-year data to see what educators are trying to achieve for the grades their children are entering, she said.
There also is information about educational opportunities, school safety, teacher qualifications and school finance.
Parents can find out student population numbers, attendance, the number of teachers and how many of them have advanced degrees and the level of parent involvement.
They can find out whether a school offers gifted and talented programs and how many advanced placement courses are available.
Information also is included on career and technical education offerings.
The cards show graduation rates and numbers of students who go to college, work, the military or take on other post-secondary schooling after high school.
Kentucky Department of Education findings based on data in the report cards show Kentucky with one of the highest graduation rates in the nation, with 90.9% of students getting diplomas in four years.
The KDE also found Kentucky ranking fifth nationally in the number of new National Board Certified teachers and eighth in the total number of National Board Certified teachers.
The cards have some new features, including trend line charts for the past three years for enrollment, kindergarten readiness and graduation rates, among others.
Next year’s cards are likely to include up-to-date test data because testing is expected to resume in the spring, Moresea said.
The report cards for each district and school can be found at the Kentucky Department of Education website, education.ky.gov.