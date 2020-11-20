INEZ Addiction Recovery Care is expanding services in Martin County following the approval of the sale of the old Inez Middle School to developer Greg May.
May’s development group has worked with ARC before in Pike County and Knott County.
The Martin County School Board approved the sale during a special session on Thursday.
“My development group is committed to helping address the drug epidemic in our region because this crisis hits every family including my own,” May said.
Inez is an area struggling to find its footing against addiction, according to ARC.
Tim Robinson, ARC’s CEO, is a Martin County native.
“I spent my childhood and early adult life here and witnessed so many people grapple with the chains of addiction," said Robinson. "My late father, former Martin County PVA Tim Robinson, Sr., helped create the Martin County SAVE program. Now we aim to build off that existing foundation to save thousands, one life at a time."
Inez will become one of five communities for the ACT Now pilot collaborative. ACT Now is an initiative aimed at building stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement. The program will help identify resources for police and sheriff departments to better tackle issues like the drug epidemic.
"Fifty-six years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson stood on a porch in Martin County and declared the War on Poverty," Robinson reflected. “There is no greater time than now for us as Kentuckians to dig in our heels at a grassroots level. We must use faith and grit to restore lives and rebuild families torn apart by addiction."
With the addition of the former school in Inez, ARC plans to build upon its existing service offering in the county.
ARC operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 18 eastern and central Kentucky counties.