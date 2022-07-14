Greenup County Schools have mobilized its summer meal program.
Musketeer Mobile Meals stop at a variety of locations around the county to help serve students while they are out of school for summer vacation. American Legion Post 276, Load Christian Baptist Church, Red Barn and Alpine Village have all volunteered to be hosts to the Musketeer Mobile Meal truck.
“We’re grateful to the community partners who have agreed to let us come on to their property to do this,” said Superintendent Traysea Moresea. “Shout out to those folks!”
Meals are served at three schools as well. McKell Middle School, Wurtland Elementary School and Greenup County High School help cover students at the center and each end of the county. Meals are served from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
“We found that a lot of people, maybe were busy working, and maybe the students couldn’t get out to receive the free meals, but the need was still there,” said Moresea. “We also considered the cost of gas and how much it might cost families who are dealing with poverty and food insecurities, so we put out Musketeer Mobile Meals into action.”
Moresea said there has been a rise in the meals served already using the new truck. The truck that delivers the food is special as well. It was donated to the district by the library, then taken by students in the Greenup County Area Technology Center. The ATC students revamped the truck with stainless steal appliances.
“We’re very grateful that the library donated that to us and saw that we would want to use it for something good and we’re excited to have it in action,” said Moresea.
The truck passed state health inspection and took to the road. Melanie Buckler, who drives a school bus for the county and works in the kitchen, has taken the truck to the roads of Greenup.
“She is just amazing,” said Moresea of Buckler.
The superintendent added that the district is surprising people with books and instructional materials while out and about on the road getting meals to student who need them.
“It’s a big deal for our kids,” said Moresea. “We want to make sure they are taken care of.”
Geography is one of the district’s biggest barriers, said Moresea.
“So if we can narrow that down a little bit and help our families out, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Moresea.