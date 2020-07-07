Superintendents of 12 school districts in northeastern Kentucky will meet July 13 to share plans for running their schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They hope to find common ground for the 2020-21 school year during a time of uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.
Among issues they face are whether to hold classes at school or online, how to safely carry children on buses, and what to do about social distancing and mask-wearing among students.
The Kentucky Department of Education and health authorities have offered guidance, but final decisions are up to districts.
“Tons of suggestions have been given, but we all have to decide what is best for us,” said Russell Independent Superintendent Sean Horne, who is spearheading the coalition of superintendents.
Horne's preference is for consistency in plans across districts. One benefit would be to reassure parents their children are getting equitable treatment. “People want to know their kids are getting the same, equal treatment as others,” he said. “If we stick together as a group, this transition should be easier.”
The districts will not be bound by any agreement made at the meeting. Each retains full autonomy to enact policies and procedures it deems necessary.
Some districts already are making plans for non-traditional delivery of classes. Greenup County, for instance, has developed a plan to offer classes online to families that do not want their children in school. The meeting is a welcome opportunity anyway, Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. “I’m excited to have the meeting because the more collaboration we have, the better it is for students,” she said.
Students who move from one district to another would benefit if the districts have similar policies and procedures, she said.
However, every district has its own needs, she said. For instance, Greenup County is a large rural district with widely different transportation needs than compact districts like Russell or Raceland. It would be easier for a smaller district to decrease the number of students per busload in the name of social distancing than for Greenup, she said.
A meeting of the minds will be beneficial in sharing ideas, “but some things come down to what an individual district thinks fits its needs,” said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard. Ashland is developing a two-pronged system similar to Greenup’s: families will have the option of a traditional classroom conducted under safety guidelines or virtual learning.
The virtual program is still under development.
Horne plans to share results of the meeting with the community July 15. That will give families a month or more to make their own plans.