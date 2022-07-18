CATLETTSBURG A bid to reduce bond backfired for a bus driver accused of downloading child sexual abuse material after a judge doubled the amount Thursday.
Darrin Ray Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, appeared before Judge John Vincent in an effort to get his bond reduced, which was set on June 30 at $100,000, on the basis that he had no prior criminal history and had worked as a bus driver and a firefighter.
Rose is currently on administrative leave from the Carter County School District, where he was employed.
However, after hearing testimony from an Ashland Police Officer, Vincent ruled Rose is "a danger to the children of the community," according to court records.
A filing in the bond reduction hearing shows Rose had 1,488 images of child sexual abuse material, some depicting toddlers and infants.
Rose is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center, ever since his arrest on June 15.
