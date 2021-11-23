ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College President/CEO Dr. Larry Ferguson was present at Monday’s Ashland Rotary Club meeting for the announcement of a $25,000 scholarship endowment that will help ease the financial burdens of students at ACTC.
“I appreciate the support the Rotary has given for many years for Ashland Community and Technical College,” Ferguson said.
Thanks to the endowment, all incoming or current students of ACTC will be eligible for a $500-per-semester scholarship. To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Ashland and have a GPA of 2.5 or above.
Dr. Ferguson told the Rotary that many of the students at ACTC are the first in their families to attend college, and many face difficulties while attempting to improve their education.
“Although the cost of attending ACTC is about half of what it would cost at other universities, it still is not an easy thing for them to finance their education,” he said.
Ferguson said ACTC tuition is still higher than he would prefer, but that the cost is largely due to only about 42% of their budget being funded by state dollars.
“When we talk about the Rotary as an organization, we try to leave our motto of ‘service above self’ and see what we can do for our community,” said Scott Rigsby, President of the Rotary Club of Ashland. “We couldn’t think of a better way to serve our community than an endowment at ACTC. This endowment will allow the Rotary to have a long-lasting impact on the Ashland area. These scholarships will allow students to get the training they need to be more productive members of our community.”
The endowment was made possible through donations by Ron and Diane Cartee. Their generosity also allowed the scholarship to take effect beginning in 2022. Ron Cartee said he is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the Ashland community.
“We are looking forward to seeing the expression on the faces of the students and their families when they receive a scholarship,” Cartee said. “This scholarship endowment will give a start for students who need training for their futures and also gives students who might not get a chance to come to college the opportunity to do so.”
“We are very appreciative of Mr. and Mrs. Cartee for making the donation that allowed for the creation of this scholarship endowment,” said Brooke Seasor, Director of Resource Development. “It has been a pleasure working with them and admire their commitment to local students who want to further their education.”
The endowment is open to donations, and those interested in doing so can make their donations via check made payable to ACTC Foundation (and mailed to Kim Minnehan, Manager of Resource Development, Ashland Community & Technical College, 1400 College Drive Ashland, KY 41101) or by calling her at (606) 326-2071. Donors can also email as_foundation@kctcs.edu for a link to donate electronically.