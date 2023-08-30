ASHLAND An upcoming conference will draw Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, UK Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and others to Ashland.
In fact, Beshear, along with the Appalachian Regional Commission, will host the ARC Annual Conference with the theme of “Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength and Transformation,” set for Sept. 11 and 12 at the Paramount Arts Center.
The goal of the conference is to examine growth in the region through work force development, growing specific sectors of the area, developing entrepreneurs and building leadership and community capacity.
The conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 with an ARC Commission meeting, followed at 11 a.m. with an INSPIRE Award announcement press conference.
From 3 to 5 p.m., all will meet to hear from Calipari, Beshear, Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and other governors.
Breakout sessions will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continue through 3:15 p.m.
A closing meeting for all attendees will be from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring Kentucky Poet Laureate and author Silas House.