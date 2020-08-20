ASHLAND In another step toward getting back to normal, theaters in the area are making plans to reopen.
Both Kyova 10 Theater in Cannonsburg and Cinemark Movies 10 in Ashland will reopen on Aug. 28.
Kyova 10 Theater has not announced the lineup of movies to be shown, but has announced a giveaway of prizes each day until the theater reopens. Instructions are on the theater’s Facebook page.
The downtown Cinemark theater will reopen to show the movie “Unhinged,” a story of road rage starring Russell Crowe. Also showing will be the re-release of “Inception” to mark its 10th-year anniversary, “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
“Tenet” will be released on Sept. 3, with early access screenings beginning Aug. 31.
Cinemark also has plans to show classic films and traditional concessions at “Welcome Back” prices. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Movie fans also can book a Private Watch Party, which allows for a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests; cost starts at $99.
In a statement, Cinemark said the company has “greatly enhanced” its cleaning procedures. Employees will undergo extensive training before reopening, will wear face masks and gloves on the job and will undergo wellness checks before each shift.
In fact, faced masks are mandatory for all patrons; they may be removed while eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
“Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres,” the theater's statement said. All theaters use MERV filters in its HVAC systems. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air filters, identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97% of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
The in-theater ticket verification processes no longer require digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket; moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theater will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods.
Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home; Cinemark will provide a full ticket refund.
Cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theater will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.
Staggered show times will be in place to aid in social distancing. Seat-buffering technology will allow patrons to purchase tickets with seats surrounding them blocked.
Tickets can be purchased at cinemark.com.
