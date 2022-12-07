ASHLAND Students fanned out over downtown Ashland on Tuesday, looking for a few stray items: a pen, a bookmark, even a cookie.
The students, all of whom are visually impaired, were on a scavenger hunt meant to help them as they develop orientation skills.
Organized by Karen White, orientation mobility therapist for the blind and visually impaired who works with students in Russell and Boyd and Lawrence counties, the scavenger hunt gives students practice crossing streets, finding addresses and generally keeping track of where they are.
“I do scavenger hunts a lot as an activity,” White said. “But I went to the (state) Capitol (on National White Cane Day), they came up with an idea for a scavenger hunt in and around the Capitol using the Goosechase app and I loved it and decided to use it at Christmas.”
About seven students from Lawrence County participated.
Cindy Queen, teacher of visually impaired in Lawrence, said White invited her students to come.
“I usually take my students out for some fun trip at Christmas, so we decided to combine that and the scavenger hunt,” Queen said, noting her students have participated in smaller scavenger hunts at school. Still, she said she thought her students, who range from third-graders to juniors, would be surprised.
White became interested in working with the visually impaired while teaching in Ashland.
“When I met my husband, his daughter went to Poage, and I taught there. His daughter, at 5, was blind. She was learning to read and I started learning Braille along with her,” White said. “Now, she’s 32 and lives in Louisville. She works at the Census Bureau and is very independent.”
White said students have different levels of sight, noting some have canes, some are completely blind, some have “low vision,” and some have problems with the lower field of vision, which makes walking more challenging. Some have light sensitivity, which means a cloudy day is a blessing. “Ninety percent of what you learn is visual, and those who are visually impaired just need someone to help them learn those things.”
Students found their way to a bank, a hotel and other places of business, and finally they made it to the City Building to meet Mayor Matt Perkins before having lunch at Fat Patty’s.
But as important as developing skills and confidence, students benefit by being together.
“The kids get to meet other kids in the area that they don’t necessarily get the chance to meet,” White said. “Expanding their friend group is so valuable.”