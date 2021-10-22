The Scarefest Horror Convention will return to the Lexington Convention Center today. The event, which showcases everything horrific and creepy, will be filled with a roster of guests from horror films and television series, as well as a huge selection of vendors from the “darker side” of pop culture.
The event begins today and will run through Sunday, with the Friday Expo being from 4 to 9 p.m., and VIP ticket holders can enter at 3 p.m. Friday is also Hero Day, and all first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, medics and military — active and retired) get free admission to the expo floor during convention hours today. Just show up with your official I.D. No purchase nor pre-ticketing necessary.
The box office opens at 12 noon Friday. Saturday’s event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., with the box office and VIP Entry opening at 10 a.m. Sunday (Kids Day) is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with early entry at 10 a.m. For more information, go to thescarefest.com/2021-scarefest-13-resurrection-schedule/.
Special features of this year’s Scarefest include the popular Black Carpet, where VIP level pass holders and media pass holders can converge on the black carpet at 3 p.m. Friday at the expo entrance for massive photo opportunities of celebrities, speakers and other dignitaries.
Also featured will be the Scream Queen Contest, where eventgoers can get in on the action so to speak — or scream — by sharing their best and most blood-curdling scream on the Main Entertainment Stage. And there will be the annual costume contest with pre-judging at 4 p.m Saturday on the Entertainment Stage on the expo floor (registration begins at 3:30). The finalists will all be invited to the VIP Party for the Finalist Round on the VIP Party Stage at LexLive. And you can always enter the Horror Trivia contest, with a $200 prize for the winner.
Celebrity Guests at the 2021 Scarefest include favorites such as Bruce Campbell from the “Evil Dead” movies and the “Ash vs. Evil Dead” series, and well-known actor/director/comedian/and writer Ted Raimi whose resume crosses all boundaries but has its roots in horror.
Bill Mosley, Pancho Moler, Andrew Divoff, Tammy Lauren, Kassie DePavia, and scream queen herself, Linnea Quigley, are just a few horror icons slated to appear at the convention.
Even Jason Vorhees (Kane Hodder) will be on hand to greet fans. There will also be celebrities from the paranormal field available to meet such as Ghost Hunters/Ghost Nation’s Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, Nick Groff from “Ghost Adventures” and “Paranormal Lockdown” and Jael de Pardo from “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.”