The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the Treasury Department, announced it was releasing detailed loan-level data regarding the loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This disclosure covers each of the 4.9 million PPP loans that have been made.
“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80% of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We are particularly pleased that 27% of the program’s reach in low and moderate income communities which is in proportion to percentage of population in these areas. The average loan size is approximately $100,000, demonstrating that the program is serving the smallest of businesses.”
The release includes loan-level data, including business names, addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, non-profit information, name of lender, jobs supported and loan amount ranges as follows:
• $150,000-350,000
• $350,000-1 million
• $1-2 million
• $2-5 million
• $5-10 million
These categories account for nearly 75% of the loan dollars approved. For all loans below $150,000, SBA is releasing all of the above information except for business names and addresses. The data release also includes overall statistics regarding dollars lent per state, loan amounts, top lenders and distribution by industry. The loans have reached diverse communities proportionally, across all income levels and demographics.
In addition, the data provides information regarding the sizes of participating lenders and participation by community development financial institutions, minority depository institutions, Farm Credit System institutions, fintechs and other nonbanks, and other types of lenders. It further contains data showing the reach of the program in underserved communities, rural communities, historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones), and participation by religious, grantmaking, civil, professional and other similar organizations.
A full list can be found at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program#section-header-11.