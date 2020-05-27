ASHLAND Blues singer and guitarist Larry Whitt has released a new CD titled “Never Say Goodbye.”
“This CD is all of my original music and it reflects all the influences that I have had over the years, all of my original music,” Whitt said. “All of the songs are written and produced by me and it’s been something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and I’m very proud of it.”
The Catlettsburg native credits his father, Bob Whitt, with being his biggest musical influence and hero.
“He passed the torch to me, and I have not stopped playing since,” he said, adding his father was “an incredible dobro player”.
“I played with him in my teens and then, when I realized that’s what I wanted to do for a living, that’s when I went out on my own, at around 18.”
A 1977 graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Whitt played shows in the area, eventually going on the road. He performed throughout Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. At 35, he moved to Chicago, where he performed for eight years before returning to the area in 2000.
“I’ve played all over the Tri-State acoustically and with the two bands that I have: The Larry Whitt Band and Larry Whitt & Blue Eyed Soul,” he said. Most of his shows now are within a 50- to 110-mile radius.
“I've done a lot of big shows and opened up for several major bands,” he said. “We opened up for Loverboy at Summer Motion several years ago and I've done shows with T. Graham Brown, Restless Heart, The Drifters and several others as well.”
Since he’s been back in the area, he said he performed with Dwight Whitley, who is an old friend.
His future plans for music are to continue writing originals and performing in the area.
“(I’m going to) focus on my original music, this CD, as well as the other covers that I do that I'm known for around the area using all local musicians, who are all incredible players and good friends of mine.”
Whitt’s CDs are available at larrywhitt.com.
