Most people love cheese. One of the best things about cheese is you can just eat it or you can use it in a multitude of ways to jazz up a recipe.
Another positive is the vast variety of cheese available to shoppers and foodies.
Sargento has many recipes to share and also encourages you to share your favorite recipes featuring cheese by visit the website: sargento.com.
Here are some the company offers.
ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
1 lb. box of Fettuccini or Linguini
3 Tbsp. Butter
1 lb Frozen chicken breast, thawed
2 Cloves of garlic or ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
1 ½ cups Heavy cream or half and half
2 cups of Sargento® Mozzarella cheese, save 1/2 cup for serving
1 (12oz.) bag Frozen broccoli, thawed
Cook pasta in salted water until soft, strain, set aside.
In a large skillet (medium heat) add butter, sauté chicken (about 10 minutes); add garlic near the final minute. Set aside.
In same skillet add cream, broccoli and cheese. Stir constantly, until cheese is incorporated and broccoli is tender. Add cooked chicken and strained noodles to the sauce (remove from heat, cover and let stand for two minutes)
Serve garnished with parsley, salt & pepper and more cheese!
CHEESE CHICKEN BACON AND POTATO CASSEROLE
1 cup Lowfat milk
1 cup Chicken broth
1 ½ lbs. Frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thawed and cubed
30 ozs. Frozen potato rounds
8 ozs. Sargento® Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
7 strips Bacon, cooked and crumbled
4 ea. Green onions, chopped
Spray the inside of a large slow cooker with non-stick spray. Pour half of milk and chicken broth into the bottom of the slow cooker
Spoon half of the cubed chicken breast meat into the slow cooker. Turn heat to low. If there is a timer, set for 4 hours.
Add half of the potato rounds over the chicken. Sprinkle half of the cheese over the potatoes. Sprinkle half of the bacon and onions over cheese.
Repeat layering with remaining ingredients. Place top on slow cooker. Cook for 4 hours. Serve.
EASY CHILI CAN DUMP
1 packet Taco seasoning
1 lb Ground beef
1 (16oz.) jar Salsa
1 (12 oz.) Can kidney beans
1 (12 oz.) Can black beans
1 (12oz.) Can green chills
1 (28oz.) can of crushed tomatoes or plum tomatoes in puree, chopped
2 cups Sargento® 4 Cheese Mexican
Optional Garnish: Sour cream, green onion, salsa, cheese
In a skillet, brown ground beef with taco seasoning following any additional instructions on the seasoning packet.
Transfer ground beef to crock pot dish add next five ingredients.
Set crock-pot to high for two hours. Stir in cheese and set crock-pot to low for 2 hours.
Garnish with sour cream, green onion, salsa and cheese.
MINI MEATBALL SUBS
4 ea. Sausage or hot dog buns
1 Tbsp. Butter, melted
½ tsp. Garlic salt
8 ea. Frozen Italian cocktail meatballs, thawed
8 Tbsp. Prepared pizza sauce
8 slices Sargento® Provolone Cheese
Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. In a small bowl, combine butter and garlic salt. Using a pastry brush, brush the inside of each bun with the garlic butter. Cut buns in half and place on a small baking sheet.
Place two meatballs inside each bun. Spoon pizza sauce over meatballs. Place one slice of cheese folded tucked into bun over sauce.
Bake for 12 minutes or until buns are toasted and cheese is melted and lightly browned. Remove from oven and serve.
CREAMY PENNE PASTA
1 (16oz.) package Penne noodles
2 Tbsp. Butter
1 cup Yellow onion, chopped
2 Garlic cloves minced or ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
1 (28 oz.) Can tomato puree
2 cups Sargento® Shredded Mozzarella
1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half
Cook pasta in salted water until soft, strain, set aside.
Melt butter in pan add onion — sauté for 5 minutes until the onion is translucent, add garlic for an additional minute. Add tomato puree to pan and simmer on low for 10 minutes.
Slowly add cheese and heavy cream simmer for about 5 minutes until thickened, stirring as you go.
Add noodles to pot and garnish with Italian spices and cheese!
SPINACH CASSEROLE
2 bags (10 oz. each) baby spinach leaves
2 Tbsp. olive oil or butter
3/4 cup thinly sliced shallots or chopped sweet onion
2 packages (8 oz. each) sliced baby bella (crimini) or button mushrooms
1/2 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth
6 large eggs
1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg
1-7/8 cups (7.5 oz.) Sargento® Shredded 4 State Cheddar® Cheese, divided
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Stir in all of spinach leaves; cook 1 to 2 minutes or just until spinach wilts. Transfer to a colander to drain and cool.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms; cook 5 minutes or until mushrooms give up their liquid and liquid evaporates. Stir in wine; cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a large bowl, beat eggs. Stir in half-and-half, salt, pepper and nutmeg. With hands, squeeze out excess water from drained spinach; coarsely chop. Stir into egg mixture. Stir in 1-1/2 cups cheese and the mushroom mixture; transfer to lightly greased 9 x 9-inch baking dish. (At this point casserole may stand at room temperature up to 2 hours before baking. Or, cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before baking.)
Bake in a preheated 375°F oven 35 to 40 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand 5 minutes before serving to melt cheese.