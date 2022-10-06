IRONTON Saxton’s Cornet Band of Frankfort will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, the opening event of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2022-23 series.
Seven brass players, two percussionists and a narrator combine authentic recreation of 19th-century brass bands with humorous narration.
The modern-day Saxton’s Cornet Band is named for one of the most popular and long-lived ensembles that performed in Kentucky for more than 60 years — from before the Civil War period into the early 20th century. The original band’s founder was Henry Saxton of Lexington, who organized the band, which performed in concerts, dances, parades and funerals.
Reorganized in 1989, the Saxton’s Cornet Band of today strives to maintain the spirit and high standards set by the original ensemble.
Saxton’s has been featured on the silver screen as well, in the Turner films “Gettysburg” and “The Day Lincoln Was Shot.” Saxton’s Cornet Band has also toured internationally with concerts throughout Taiwan including a performance at The National Concert Hall in Taipei. Most recently, Saxton’s Cornet Band was featured on American Public Media’s hit radio show, “Performance Today” from a live concert held in Ramsey Hall on the campus of the University of Georgia.
An Art Start grant from the Ohio Arts Council funded events that are part of the series.
Tickets, which are $15, are available at the performance; students will be admitted free. The First Presbyterian Church of Ironton is handicap accessible.